Brooke Jesus joins Hester Creek winemaking team

Photo: Hester Creek Estate Brooke Jesus brings to Hester Creek "a love for winemaking and a wealth of knowledge."

Hester Creek Estate Winery has announced Brooke Jesus has joined their winemaking team as Assistant Winemaker.

“I had some strong résumés, but with Brooke’s great track record – lots of experience and schooling, her passion for wine and people – I just felt that she would be the perfect fit for our whole team. The energy in our cellar is going to be so good!" said Mark Hopley, Winemaker.

Jesus brings to Hester Creek "a love for winemaking and a wealth of knowledge," the winery said, adding that she studied at the Wine and Spirit Education Trust and the University of California, Davis, a world renowned winemaking educator.

She also has significant work experience starting in the tasting room, before moving to the cellar at Road 13 Vineyards in Oliver. Completing her first harvest she then moved to David Franz Wines in the Barossa Valley, Australia for her second harvest within the same 12-month period.

Once back in Canada, Brooke joined the team at Hester Creek for a season, where she built rapport with Hopley, who looked upon Brooke as an "extremely hard-working and enthusiastic individual with immense potential."

It was during her time at Hester Creek that Jesus began working full time while augmenting her education part time in her pursuit of the Winemaking Certificate at the University of California, Davis.

Jesus then moved to Tinhorn Creek Vineyards in Oliver where she was promoted from Cellar Hand to Assistant Winemaker in February of 2022.

“I love leading the team of interns and permanent cellar hands to success during harvest. I enjoy collaborative winemaking, while maintaining a safe, teaching environment," she said.

Saying she is dedicated to a career in wine, Jesus said she would love to continue expanding her wine and cellar knowledge.

Photo: Hester Creek Estate Mark Hopley, Hester Creek Estate Winery Winemaker.

As assistant winemaker she will be making day-to-day decisions when making wine, and she will be taking a hands-on approach in the creation of new wines and refining current products," Hester Creek said.

She will also be leading the team and guiding them to pursue their own careers in the wine industry through collaboration and mentorship.

Outside of the cellar she will also be involved in upcoming Winemaker’s Dinners and other events.

“I love helping out with winery events, be that a wine club function or a winemaker’s dinner. I believe it is extremely important to connect to the people who support our winery, from buying wine to attending our events," she said.