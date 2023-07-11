Area 27 Motorplex in Oliver is again hosting Cause for Cars

Photo: File photo.

The Cars for a Cause event has luxury cars donated by Area 27 members to provide the chance for thrill seekers to have a co-pilot experience. This experience includes time to meet the certified driver, admire the chosen sports car, and buckle up for adrenaline pumping laps around the track.



The event takes place on Thursday, July 20, and all proceeds from the event go toward the Okanagan Similkameen Neurological Society (OSNS) Legacy Foundation.

There will also be go-karting races taking place at the Kartplex, and lunch served by Crave Creative Kitchen.

Interested car lovers can also register their luxury, vintage, classic, hot rod, muscle, and imported vehicles to the Show and Shine segment of the event for people to admire when they are not on the track.

Registration for the Show and Sine is limited to 130 vehicles and 100 per cent of the registration fees will also be donated to the OSNS Legacy Foundation.

Area 27 held the first Cars for Cause event in 2019. This year they are trying to build on previous successes and raise $50,000 to benefit the OSNS Foundation through the pre-registered co-pilot rides and registration for Show and Shine.

The event will take place on July 20 and will begin at 11 a.m. at the Area 27 Motorplex Park. To sign up or register your vehicle go to area27.ca and click the link to book or register.