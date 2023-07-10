Osoyoos RCMP seeking public's help in locating Carlos Burgoin

Photo: RCMP
Carlos Tomas Aranda Burgoin
Carlos Tomas Aranda Burgoin is a Mexican National who has been in Canada for one month.
Police are "very concerned for Carlos Aranda Burgoin’s health and well-being" and say that friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.
Description of Carlos Tomas Aranda Burgoin:
- Hispanic male
- 30 years
- 178 cm (5 ft 10 in)
- 68 kg (150 lbs)
- brown hair
- brown beard
- brown eyes
- mole on neck
- last seen wearing grey pants, green and black hoodie and black runners
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Burgoin is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
Photo: RCMP
Carlos Tomas Aranda Burgoin was last seen wearing the clothes pictured above.