Osoyoos RCMP seeking public's help in locating Carlos Burgoin

Photo: RCMP Carlos Tomas Aranda Burgoin

Carlos Tomas Aranda Burgoin is a Mexican National who has been in Canada for one month.

Police are "very concerned for Carlos Aranda Burgoin’s health and well-being" and say that friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Description of Carlos Tomas Aranda Burgoin:

Hispanic male

30 years

178 cm (5 ft 10 in)

68 kg (150 lbs)

brown hair

brown beard

brown eyes

mole on neck

last seen wearing grey pants, green and black hoodie and black runners

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Burgoin is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).