Artist's latest work focuses on his own creative path

Photo: Yinet Gonzalez Gomez Mavik's latest creation in Osoyoos emanates from his own vision.

Local artist and tattooist Mavik has once again lent his unique artistry to a public space in Osoyoos with the completion of his “heart” on the rear of the building which houses Curators Designs in the alley off of Spartan Drive.

“The mural was creative freedom, he explains. “I felt it from the heart because every single soul has one and my intentions were all positive. It was more to give back to the community out of love.”

And in an era where problems seem to dominate everything in life, there is also a message: “Each one of us as a human being has to understand through every dark time we always need to listen to our heart. The heart is the most positive energy spot,” Mavik says.

He wants people to see the heart from a different perspective and of course, he put his own creative flair which emanates from tattooing.

While Mavik is widely known for its stunning murals covering entire building sides like the Home Hardware, Royal Canadian Legion or Osoyoos Car Wash, these are not fully his own style.

“I’m just creating the best I can do what they want because it’s their building,” he says. “I put my own creative flair because I’m a tattooist. I put my own creative style into it.”

This time he has more creative freedom, “so I created from my heart. It was cool, it was a great opportunity to share a different piece of art, something you don’t expect.

“This is my side of me, this is the creative side that I only show in the tattoo world. It’s a cool experience I hope to do more of it,” he adds.

“People are so distracted and living in fear and things like that. Listen to your heart, it will guide you and take you to where you need to go,” he urges.