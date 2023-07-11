RipOff Artists joined in Oliver to pay tribute to Jack Shadbolt through mimesis

Photo: Sebastian Kanally JoAnne Turner a painter of non-traditional surfaces painting on sewing boxes. On the right is a replica of Jack Shadbolt's "Summer Icon" that the artists are ripping off.

“What a ripoff!” many visitors were saying as they made their way to the Quails Nest Arts Centre this past week to see artists putting their own creative spin on the work of famous BC artist, Jack Shadbolt.

The annual RipOff Artists event sees nine artists rip off a dead artist they collectively choose by each mimicking a piece of art in their own style, through their own unique artistic expression.

Marion Tremble, a collage artist, expressed that the rip off challenge is interesting because “it's not something we would do in our own studios out of our head, we are imitating another artist.”

In nine different styles, the rip off artists are not trying to mimic the art completely, “we are taking it and mixing it up with how we feel and it is coming out in the medium that we are using,” said JoAnne Turner who paints on non-traditional surfaces.

Every year they get together in the fall and each artist comes up with an idea of which artist they would like the group to rip off, they all look at works of art by that artist then they vote.

Tremble explained that, “sometimes it's not your favorite or you can't stand it. But it's a learning curve for us too, because it's a challenge, the whole thing is a challenge.”

This year they chose “Summer icon” by Shadbolt who is most known for his paintings and murals that draw from his personal experiences and from the social and political conflicts here in BC and around the world. This particular piece showcases three unique and colourful butterflies next to each other in a three panel design.

Tremble explained that Shadbolt “loved the idea of butterflies, transformation, and metamorphosis and it's very happy.”

Shadbolt painted massive murals and the original Summer Icon was an impressive 1.5 metres tall (five feet) and three metres (10 feet) long.

The artists have one week to create their ripoff.

Jan Kreut is an encaustic artist, which is the art of painting with wax. This type of art is an ancient form, with some pieces remaining intact for over 2,000 years, and mention of the form goes all the way back to Greek poet Homer in 800 B.C.

Photo: Sebastian Kanally Jan Kreut, an encaustic artist focused on setting the pieces just right.

Kreut constructed frames of the butterflies and put paper clay over the bodies. The wire frames of the wings will then be layered with colourful sheer material then painted on with a beeswax and Damar resin mixture to seal and harden.

“That makes it harden over time. The bees wax feels really soft, but when you add that damar to it it gives it more strength over time,” Kreut explained.

Photo: Sebastian Kanally

The bodies will be painted with coloured wax. She explained that it will strengthen it and keep it together. Once all the material is on, she will be able to bend and shape the wings how she wants before it fully solidifies.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the studio JoAnne Turner paints on non traditional surfaces. She is trying to take Summer Icon and paint it on sewing boxes.

“These are Ikea boxes. . . the cool thing about them is they open up, so I kept seeing them on Facebook and thought oh that would be good for butterflies. Why am I thinking that? It would be because these boxes metamorphosize, they transform into something else,” She explained.

Turner articulated one of the difficulties with taking on this kind of task.

“That first butterfly was hard for me because there are so many different levels, brush stroke on top of something else and something on top of that . . . I am finding there are a lot of different colours in here and how much of it do you have to copy, and how much of it is him being abstract and how abstract can I be? How far can I push that without it being totally not what he did,” she queried.

Tremble’s collage was constructed by cutting out pieces of paper, then gluing them onto the plastic background which will then be put on the canvas she has painted. Using packing foam she created some stamps to do the interesting background that Shadbolt has in his piece.

Photo: Sebastian Kanally Marion Tremble, a collage artist with the RipOff Artists cutting out her pieces.

She did note that she now paints her own paper in interesting ways in her studio at home, which she cuts out for collages instead of using magazine images as she used to because the colours fade a lot more.

The artists all do a pre-piece before they fully jump into this challenge. The Monday (July 3) reception opens up the event and they want to have a piece that showcases the medium they work in. So they each chose a piece by Shadbolt that had birds, and completed it before this challenge began.

“It gets us familiar with the artist beforehand, so we are thinking in their mode of thinking,” Kreut explained.

Another RipOff Artist, Norberto Rodriguez de la Vega created a particularly powerful piece inspired by Shadbolt and the story from 100 Years of Solitude. His art includes a lot of political commentary and as Turner noted, this time “he did not disappoint”.

Lindsey Kingsfield is the South Okanagan Secondary School arts teacher and had the students also do pieces of art inspired by Shadbolt and they were on display in the studio as well.

“It's fun, it's nice to have a project every year, and get together, and we see so many friends and strangers that we have never met, you get to meet new people and they get to see what you do,” Kreut said.

If you missed the chance to see the artists at work, the pieces they completed for this challenge will be on display in September at the Fall Art Show and Sale (FASS) on Fall festival weekend in Oliver, September 22-24.