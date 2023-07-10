Cooperation helps keep South Okanagan General Hospital open

Photo: Sebastian Kanally South Okanagan General Hospital (SOGH) in Oliver.

The head of Interior Health held out praise for physicians both at South Okanagan General Hospital (SOGH) along with supporting doctors in Penticton for keeping the emergency department open.

“We’ve seen some challenging situations with service disruption which is of course an absolute last resort for us,” notes Susan Brown, President & Chief Executive Officer of Interior Health.

In an interview with the Times Chronicle Brown said her team is working across the Interior including with SOGH “not only with recruitment but retaining the positions that we have.”

In particular, there are active discussions ongoing particularly related to coverage in the emergency department she added.

“The physician group in Oliver and also some physicians that live in Penticton are supporting the emergency department there and they’re doing the best they can to support the site with coverage. And we are working with them about sustainability and what that means for them.”

Brown, who originally began her career in nursing and has been in her current leadership role since 2018, was visiting SOGH last week.

Photo: Interior Health Susan Brown, President & Chief Executive Officer of Interior Health.

She also referenced the recent settlement of the Physician Master Agreement which covers the relationship and economic arrangements between the government and the Doctors of BC.

“My hope for some of the contractual language out of there is that it does attract people to full-scope family practice which would be great for us.” She added that there is “a lot of work happening in the South Okanagan” in terms of training residents, who if they have a fantastic experience tend to stay in the community she says.

“There’s a lot of different things happening but really, working together and creating great experiences and our staff supporting that will want to make people stay in the community.”

When it’s suggested that logic would seem to dictate it should be fairly easy to attract physicians to Osoyoos and Oliver given the popularity of this region for both holidayers and retirees, Brown provided a reality check.

“The great thing is that Osoyoos is absolutely beautiful but the bad thing is there are so many beautiful communities in the Interior.

“People can go anywhere these days so really working with the physician group and creating the right environment that allows them to help attract people and making full-scope family practice attractive - there’s quite a lot in that whether you are maternity, emergency, in-patient - it can be a lot, so having support from the peer group is really important,” she says.

Moving to the topic of COVID-19 Brown notes that people are still contracting the virus but the severity has lessened significantly.

“The burden of the illness on people is so much less than what it was when we first entered into the pandemic and that’s vastly due to people being immunized,” she says. While some people are still admitted to the hospital for many the symptoms are more cold-like.

Brown says that decisions around a fall vaccination plan will be coming out of the Provincial Health Officer’s office later this summer. She notes that the booster program is still active, but “everybody’s case will be a little bit different,” with those who may have underlying chronic diseases potentially needing more boosters to help with their immunity and then of course it’s also age-based.

When asked if she anticipates vaccine hesitancy in the Interior given the lower rates of COVID-19 vaccination compared to some of the other health regions in BC, Brown skirted the issue. “I would say that for people of ages six months and up if you can access a booster and you’re eligible for it, it’s a good time.

“So I think encouraging people who are not up-to-date to get up-to-date [is important].”

She adds that Interior Health had several different strategies last year that worked well and they will tap those again should there be a fall campaign. “We will definitely do our best to make access as easy as possible for people,” she said.

As to other health-related concerns southern Okanagan residents should be aware of this summer, Brown says: bats.

“In your neck of the woods there always seems to be more frequency of contact with bats,” which requires a heightened awareness around this time of year.

She reminded people not to “wave their arms in the air if they see a bat,” as having no contact is preferable she says with a chuckle.

“If somebody does come into contact with a bat, the risk of rabies is concerning,” and medical advice should be sought.

She also emphasized the importance of safety plans due to the risk of wildfires. “Having a safety plan in your house and being in a state of readiness should you be put under an evacuation alert or order allows you to do that in a less anxious way than trying to scramble at the last minute,” she advised.