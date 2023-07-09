Francois Mateo is new MD at Phantom Creek Estates

Photo: Phantom Creek Estates

Phantom Creek Estates has announced Francois Mateo is the new Managing Director as the Black Sage Bench winery set its sights high for BC wines.

Phantom Creek aims to be instrumental in developing a collective mission, to further establish BC on the world wine map. “It will take the participation of different stakeholders in order to achieve this goal,” the winery says.

“It’s a young wine region; with time and collaboration, the world is going to take notice.”

The winery continues: “We are very proud of what we are doing and inspired by world-class wineries, and in fact, some of the wines produced here are already world-class.”

Mateo says it, brings a “fresh perspective, invaluable expertise, and an aspirational new vision.” The estate is keen to tap this to further Canada as the “next frontier in the global wine industry.”

Photo: Phantom Creek Estates Francois Mateo brings significant world wine experience to the position.

He also brings global experience to the position after working with leading estates around the world including the famed French region of Bordeaux.

His career also included a role in Burgundy, as Managing Director of Château de la Crée; in Oregon, with Domaine Serene; in Chile, for Seña and Errazuriz; and with Krug, at the historic French house of Champagne.

Mateo says he was drawn here for several reasons. “Obviously, it’s spectacular — there’s a very special energy here.”

He pointed to the winery’s prime location on the Black Sage Bench on the south end of the valley, plus its ownership of several historic vineyards producing top quality organic fruit.

“The Phantom Creek philosophy of traditional methods paired with modern technology resonated with me, and it’s backed up with incredible investments in leading-edge facilities. This really captured my attention — I’ve worked with several world-class estates, but I’ve rarely come across such state-of-the-art winemaking infrastructure,” he said.

The winery said his knowledge of viticulture and winemaking, combined with his strong business acumen makes Mateo the ideal choice to guide Phantom Creek Estates forward.

As the Managing Director, he will oversee all aspects of operations, from vineyard management to winemaking, and sales and marketing.

“His leadership and dedication to creative innovation align perfectly with the winery’s commitment to produce world-class wines that reflect the unique terroirs of BC,” Phantom Creek said.

“I could not be more excited to play a role in the development of this winery and this region. The future is bright,” Mateo affirms.

Phantom Creek specializes in single-vineyard Bordeaux reds, Alsatian whites, and varieties of Viognier and Syrah from storied vineyard sites.