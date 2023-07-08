Series of presentations about fascinating desert ecosystem coming to Osoyoos

Photo: Osoyoos Desert Cultural Centre photo

The Osoyoos Desert Centre has a summer full of exciting and informative presentations from different experts on the interesting local desert environment.

The ODC Nature Talks series take place almost every weekend of the summer and people are encouraged to attend and learn about the unique ecosystem.

On Sunday, July 9, Dr. Scott Gilmore who has a PhD in plant sciences from the Australian National University will bring his multidimensional perspective on biodiversity to the ODC.

Dr. Gilmore brings knowledge that crosses genetics, classical taxonomy, collections and citizen science perspectives.

As a self proclaimed “beetle guy” with a passion for click beetles, Dr Gilmore explains he is fascinated by the obscure (like bark lice) and under championed (like hoverflies).

He will be conducting a talk titled "Small but Mighty," about the biodiversity of these tiny creatures. He will also be answering questions such as how many there are, how different they are, and how people can find out what insects live around them.

Photo: Osoyoos Desert Cultural Centre photo

Some of the other talks that will take place this summer are:

Our Tenacious, Slippery, Slithering Friends on Sunday July 16.

What makes Antelope-brush so Special? on Saturday July 22.

Biodiversity, Badgers, and Bridges: How improving habitat connectivity can help wildfire, on Saturday July 29.

From the Ground Up: Bringing Back the Burrowing Owl to BC, on Friday August 4th

Snakes of the Okanagan, on Saturday August 5.

It's Getting Hot in Here: Climate Change Impacts on the Ecology of the South Okanagan, on Saturday August 19th.

Grassland Species and Conservation on Saturday August 26th.

Bats of the Okanagan on Saturday September 2nd.

All talks begin at 11 a.m. and will take place at the Osoyoos Desert Centre located at 14580 146 Avenue, Osoyoos, BC. For more information visit desert.org. Nature talks are free with admission.