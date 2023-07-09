Backyard Farm Chef’s Table in rural Oliver getting closer to zoning change

Photo: Sebastian Kanally

Backyard Farm Chef’s Table, located outside of Oliver, has received support for its ongoing operation, despite the property currently being zoned Agricultural One.

The property, situated at 3629 Fruitvale Way, was converted into a restaurant in 2015 and has been in operation since then.

The restaurant is now seeking a zoning change, with site-specific regulations, to establish the restaurant as the primary use of the property. The request has now been made to the Regional District of the Okanagan-Similkameen after receiving authorization from the Agricultural Land Commission.

The business’s application highlights that “Backyard Chef’s farm-to-table culinary experience business model supports agriculture.”

According to the Rural Oliver Official Community Plan, the property’s current agricultural designation aims to “preserve and protect the existing agricultural land base in rural Oliver” while also encouraging secondary uses that diversify and enhance farm income.

Rick Knodel, director for rural Oliver, expressed his support, stating that “this has been a viable asset to our farming community."

The restaurant can host up to 20 guests and focuses on promoting healthy eating and farming. The report submitted to the RDOS board also notes that some food items used in the establishment are grown on site.

With unanimous support from the RDOS, a public hearing will be held on July 20, 2023.