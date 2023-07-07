Twists and turns of Osoyoos fireworks saga returning to status quo

Photo: File

With 359 days until the next Cherry Fiesta/Canada Day celebration, the Osoyoos Fireworks Committee thrust the fireworks controversy back into the spotlight with promises of the legendary fireworks show returning next summer.

Committee member Annette Star who has been front and centre in the fireworks drama over the last month posted on social media yesterday that an “agreement” for next year’s fireworks had been reached with town administration.

In the post, she noted that she, along with Frank Zandvliet who puts together the technical component of the annual show, had met with town staff including Rod Risling, Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Gerald Davies, Director of Community Services and Corey Kortmeyer, Fire Chief whereupon they came “to an agreement for next year's fireworks”.

The Times Chronicle understands there is no specific “agreement” other than the fact that the fireworks organizers must still adhere to federal government regulations around training and certification, purchase specific fireworks insurance and also obtain a permit from the town.

Amongst the requirement are that person(s) lighting off the fireworks must have a Fireworks Operator Certificate from the Explosives Regulatory Division of Industry Canada, alongside numerous other requirements that change depending on the size of the fireworks used, such as the minimum distance between the fireworks and the spectators.

Nothing has changed in these requirements which ultimately put paid to this year’s fireworks because some of these requirements were not met leading to the committee itself cancelling the fireworks.

In response to Times Chronicle queries, Risling said: “We met with Frank and Annette and we went through a couple of things and we expressed the hope that the group is successful and will continue with the fireworks and we will continue to support where we possibly can.”

He added that “right from the beginning the role we played in the fireworks was to do whatever we could to make them a success.” He noted the regulations are very clear as to what the requirements and expectations are according to federal regulations.

“That’s not something that the town gets involved with but depending on the type of show that is put together there are certain requirements that are outlined in the federal legislation that they need to adhere to but we’re here to assist where possible,” Risling said.

Risling expressed optimism that conversations were already happening far in advance of next year’s event. “It is really encouraging that the planning process is sort of being kick-started. it is a big event there’s lots of details around fireworks that need to be addressed and it’s great that the whole planning process has started,” he said.

“People’s safety comes first and this is a process that adheres to federal legislation. We are willing to help in that regard and to assist to ensure the safety of the event,” he reiterated.