214975
217065
Oliver/Osoyoos  

Accident involving motorcycle and truck sees Osoyoos medivac

Serious injuries in accident

- | Story: 435681

A motor vehicle accident at about noon today involving a Ford F150 pickup truck towing a trailer and a motorcycle has left two people seriously injured.

The accident occurred on the southbound lane of Hwy. 3 just past the CO-OP gas station.

The male driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital by ambulance while the 49 year old woman was evacuated by a BC Ambulance Service helicopter from Osoyoos Airport.

Osoyoos Fire Rescue Chief Corey Kortmeyer said the woman sustained serious injuries to her foot in the accident.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Oliver/Osoyoos News

214973