Accident involving motorcycle and truck sees Osoyoos medivac

The 49 year old woman sustained serious injuries.

A motor vehicle accident at about noon today involving a Ford F150 pickup truck towing a trailer and a motorcycle has left two people seriously injured.

The accident occurred on the southbound lane of Hwy. 3 just past the CO-OP gas station.

The accident involved a motorcycle and a Ford F150 pickup truck with trailer.

The male driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital by ambulance while the 49 year old woman was evacuated by a BC Ambulance Service helicopter from Osoyoos Airport.

Osoyoos Fire Rescue Chief Corey Kortmeyer said the woman sustained serious injuries to her foot in the accident.