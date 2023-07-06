South Okanagan to receive some grant funding for community services

Photo: File photo

Desert Sun Counselling is one of many organizations receiving a piece of $61 million in Community Gaming Grants coming to programs that improve people's quality of life in BC.

“We are committed to investing in not-for-profit organizations throughout BC to keep our communities healthy and vibrant,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs.

Roly Russell, MLA for Boundary-Similkameen said that “in true rural fashion, Desert Sun Counselling and Resource Centre in Oliver has a huge array of programs designed to support people both young and old. I appreciate their work, and I'm thrilled that this funding from the government can help them support the people who benefit from their services.”

The $61 million in funding for human and social services grants comes out of $140 million distributed by the province to nearly 5,000 not-for-profit organizations that deliver community services.

“Mental wellness is important for all of us and is increasingly challenged by so many stressors in the world around us. Therefore, it is essential that mental health & addiction services are available to those who need them,” commented Russell.

The organizations receiving funding offer services such as meeting the needs of under-served groups, providing public outreach and education.

The following organizations in the area received funding:

$53,000 for the Desert Sun Counselling and Resource Centre

$2,000 for the Okanagan Falls Lions Club

$21,900 for the Lower Similkameen Community Services Society