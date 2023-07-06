Airport hangar moves and committee appointments take place at Oliver council

Photo: Casey Richardson

The following are briefs from the June 26, 2023 Council Meeting for the Town of Oliver.

Airport Master Plan

The town received four proposals between $70,000 and $80,000 for the Airport Master Plan and staff is in the process of evaluating those proposals. They will then bring the recommendations forward to the Airport Committee and finally to council for the final approval.”

Wayne Anderson, Director of Operations for the Town of Oliver gave his report that the town is no longer accepting proposals for the Airport Master Plan.

The budget for this project was just over $80,000 and all the proposals came in under that.

Accessibility Committee Appointments

Council also appointed Councillor Terry Schafer and Councillor David Mattes to the Oliver Accessibility and Age Friendly Committee.

Airport Hanger changes hands

Council approved unanimously the Transfer of Lease for Airport hangar #35 from Marcel LeBlanc Real Estate Inc. to Dagasso Holdings Ltd.

The Oliver Airport has a number of hangers on site which are leased out to tenants and the Oliver Hangar Society.