Oliver to set up committee for sister city relationships

Photo: File photo A sister city delegation from Bandai, Japan visited Oliver in 2020.

Oliver’s Sister City project will now be establishing a committee to support the town’s existing sister city relationships with Bandi, Japan and Lake Chelan, Washington US.

Council approved that the Town of Oliver Sister City Advisory Committee be established and that the town begins recruitment.

Town staff have also been directed to amend the Sister City policy to reflect that the budget will no longer be allocated to Oliver Tourism and instead be managed by the town.

The committee will consist of two town councillors, one member of Oliver Tourism Association, one from the South Okanagan Chamber of Commerce, and up to six community members at large.

Oliver did receive a response to their correspondence with Bandai that the Mayor would like to continue the sister city relationship with Oliver and that they would like to arrange a visit to Oliver later this year to meet and resume the sister city program.

The report notes that this year is the 35th Anniversary for the Town of Oliver’s Sister City relationship with Bandai and this is an important milestone to mark. The relationship began in 1988.

Oliver Tourism Association has confirmed that their current Financial Reserves for the Sister City funds are: Bandai: $12,500 Chelan: $4,500, which will now be transferred to the town to manage.