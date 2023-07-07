Oliver debating requiring water meter pits for new construction

Photo: File photo

Oliver is looking at requiring water meter pits in new construction in an attempt to combat water bypasses, among other issues.

Council discussed water service connections in new construction on June 26 specifically addressing requiring meter pits as opposed to placing water meters inside people's homes as has been the custom hitherto.

The report to council specified requiring meter pits at new houses with or without secondary suites, new carriage houses, and water expansions on existing properties to new structures.

Councillor David Mattes expressed that he was firmly against requiring meter pits to be installed “when you are adding on a carriage house out the back, I don't think we should be saying now that you put a carriage house on your meter is no longer valid and you have to spend $3,000 or $4,000 to get a new one.”

Kelly Mercer, Director of Operations explained the reason for looking into this change was for improved safety for town staff, who have to go into crawl spaces and deal with rat feces and mouse feces and there are certain situations where they are not able to reach the meter.

Meter pits will provide easier accessibility for investigations and maintenance, enhanced leak detection, and reducing the opportunity for water bypasses, which is becoming a larger issue in the town.

Mercer explained that in four examples of people bypassing, the town lost out on a total of $36,500 in revenue. He further noted that the town is finding during maintenance calls that one out of every four to five houses have bypasses.

The question around requiring meter pits to be installed when an existing property builds an addition brought Councillor Petra Veintimilla to query what the goal of this was. Whether the intention was to ultimately convert everyone to meter pits, or simply to prevent any further problems with bypassing metres?

“The goal at this point is definitely meant for new construction, I would love to do that for every single water meter in town but the kickback I think would be enormous and it is a larger expense when it already exists,” Mercer explained.

Mayor Martin Johansen added that he thinks people who receive penalties for bypassing should have to pay for the installation of a meter pit as part of the penalty which Mercer noted is usually a fine but also can be jail time.

This additional penalty, which most councillors thought was a good idea, would have to be added to the bylaw in a separate motion.

Council directed staff to provide more information for these pits in new construction and to review the bylaw regarding penalties for water service bypasses. The topic will come before town council on July 10.

The cost for a water meter is $875, and the installation of pits for the water meters would be an additional cost of $1,300 - $1,700 for the property owner at the time of new construction.