Clubhouse renovations and management questions in Oliver

Photo: Don Urquhart The McKinney Road Clubhouse in Oliver next to the curling rink.

Renovations are on the way for the McKinney Road Clubhouse in Oliver, but questions about the future use of the facility remain in the air.

Council approved $55,453.25 from the Growing Communities Fund to be used for renovations to the clubhouse previously rented by the Okanagan Portuguese Club.

The approved renovations include updates to security, windows, doors, flooring, moving and adding internal walls, and replacing the building’s heating and cooling system.

While all councillors agreed that renovations would be beneficial to bring the building up to current standards and have a positive impact on the community, the management of the building was the main topic of discussion.

The discussion around management was initiated by Coun. David Mattes who said that, “I certainly support the renovation of the building, but I would like more information about the willingness of Parks and Recreation to take over the operations.”

He explained that, “knowing this building has never made a small profit, it has always been an expense, to me if we can share that expense with the Regional District of Okanagan- Similkameen (RDOS) by putting it through Parks and Recreation we are far better off to share that expense.”

Both Coun. Petra Veintimilla, and Mayor Martin Johansen agreed in principle with Mattes, but noted that these are two distinct topics.

Johansen explained that the first question is whether the town wants it to be a functioning building, if so then they need to approve the money for renovations. The second question is what do they want to do with the building? Noting that “we are not able to answer that question at this point in time.”

Currently, the Town of Oliver owns the building, and all revenue and expenses go through the town's General Ledger (GL) fund. Parks and Recreation deals with bookings, and the schedule management of the building.

Mattes wanted to look into moving the building’s revenue and expenses into Parks and Recreation’s GL fund, which is shared with the RDOS. This would result in the building’s revenue and expenses being shared with the town and the RDOS.

Council agreed that it will be a consideration for future negotiations regarding management of the building, but for the time being renovations are on the way.