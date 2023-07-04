Juno winning blues artist to perform in Osoyoos

Photo: angeliquefrancis.net

A powerful blues artist who is fresh from winning the 2023 Juno award for Blues Album of the Year, is coming to captivate music lovers in Osoyoos.

Angelique Francis is an award winning, multi-talented, multi-instrumentalist, multi-genre singer songwriter and composer and will be performing in Osoyoos on July 11.

Francis is known for her eclectic mix of various genres, “we combine the blues with an array of different genres such as soul, folk, roots, R&B, funk, and so on, to create new forms of expression.

“So I really appreciate the powerful qualities that the blues has and also its connection to other genres and the connections that it can form between people,” she explained in an earlier interview with the Times Chronicle.

Francis has been on a meteoric rise in the Canadian blues scene. In March of 2022 she released her most recent album “Long River”, which would go on to win the 2023 Juno for Blues Album of the Year. She was also nominated for the 2023 Canadian Folk award.

This acclaimed album has been described as showcasing Angelique’s signature “powerhouse soulful vocals, commanding bass/guitar hooks and infectious Blues infused melodies.”

Francis was born and raised in Ottawa and grew up in a “heavily musical” family. Her mother was a singer and her father produced music in a home studio.

Her first gig was at seven years old. “It was a big deal, a televised event, and I realized from that performance that music was something that I wanted to pursue,” Francis said.

By 13 years old she could play the acoustic guitar, upright bass, electric guitar, and electric bass. Francis also made her American National Television debut at 13 years old on the Oprah Network for composing an original song for The Gayle King Show.

Francis explained that her parents urged her to be good in school and different instruments. “I needed to learn the piano, then I needed to learn the guitar and then I could learn whatever I want,” Francis said. “And that inspired me to pursue multiple different instruments such as the upright bass, the electric guitar, harmonica and so on.”

Photo: angeliquefrancis.net

Her music is tough to define, as it crosses over so many genres and influences, but she describes her music as blues infused, or blues-influence.

She shows tremendous appreciation for the rich heritage of the blues, “I think that it provides us artists the ability to express and communicate emotion on deep and personal levels while also acting as a storytelling medium that can be used to catalog history and cultural traditions,” Francis said.

The Osoyoos Performing Arts, part of Osoyoos District Arts Council (ODAC), is organizing the show for Tuesday July 11, 2023 at the Osoyoos Community Theatre, 5800 115 St. Osoyoos. Tickets are $25, $5 discount to ODAC members. Tickets can be purchased at the ODAC Hub 8716 Main St, Elvis Fine Jewelry in Osoyoos or online at osoyoosartscouncil.com.