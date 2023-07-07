Oliver's high school class of 2023 standing on the edge of new era

Another year gone and the latest group of South Okanagan graduates walked across the stage last Wednesday to receive their diploma and enter the next phase of their lives.
South Okanagan Secondary School (SOSS) held its annual graduation and awards and bursaries ceremony on June 27 and 28.
At the bursaries ceremony on Tuesday, over $116,000 was dispersed to the students through 129 awards ranging from academic, trades, and art bursaries to scholarships.
The graduating class was 70 strong and the 2023 valedictorian was Phi Thai.
“Graduates, you have the opportunity to do something extraordinary! You get to change the world! One kind act at a time, you can create a world of kindness and compassion. A world where we are kind no matter what class, race, sexual orientation, what religion or what job we have. We need you to be there to champion knowledge over ignorance, courage over fear, and kindness over hurt.” Bev Young, superintendent of School District 53 said in her speech.
Among many awards, Samantha Stanley won the Times Chronicle Bursary. Phi Thai won numerous awards including Rotary “Service Above Self Award”, academic scholarships and the Ross Rutledge Award.
The following awards were handed out:
