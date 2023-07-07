Oliver's high school class of 2023 standing on the edge of new era

Photo: Brad Burns photo

Another year gone and the latest group of South Okanagan graduates walked across the stage last Wednesday to receive their diploma and enter the next phase of their lives.

South Okanagan Secondary School (SOSS) held its annual graduation and awards and bursaries ceremony on June 27 and 28.

At the bursaries ceremony on Tuesday, over $116,000 was dispersed to the students through 129 awards ranging from academic, trades, and art bursaries to scholarships.

The graduating class was 70 strong and the 2023 valedictorian was Phi Thai.

“Graduates, you have the opportunity to do something extraordinary! You get to change the world! One kind act at a time, you can create a world of kindness and compassion. A world where we are kind no matter what class, race, sexual orientation, what religion or what job we have. We need you to be there to champion knowledge over ignorance, courage over fear, and kindness over hurt.” Bev Young, superintendent of School District 53 said in her speech.

Among many awards, Samantha Stanley won the Times Chronicle Bursary. Phi Thai won numerous awards including Rotary “Service Above Self Award”, academic scholarships and the Ross Rutledge Award.

All the 2023 SOSS Graduates who won awards on the Grad Awards and Bursaries night held at Venables Theatre.

Sherani Theophilus, Publisher of the Times Chronicle presenting the $650 Times Chronicle Bursary to Samantha Stanley.

The following awards were handed out:

Alex and Pat Jones Forman Bursary - Anabel Fridrich

Babbaljit Singh Brar Memorial Fund Bursary - Brandon Paetkau

Bhavsagar Sikh Temple Bursary - Harleen Mann

Bhavsagar Sikh Temple Bursary - Harneet Grewal

Bill and Pat Graham Memorial Scholarship - Achile Kosaka

Bill and Pat Graham Memorial Scholarship - Blake Miller

Bonnett/Hindle Bursary - Anabel Fridrich

Bonnett/Hindle Bursary - Nickolas Trakalo

Bruce Porteous Award - Damian Skolos

Burnett Bump Bursary - Maklen Zinger

Catholic Women's League Bursary - Matthew Mythen

Charlotte Campbell Memorial Bursary - Nickolas Trakalo

Christopher Jentsch Scholarship - Phi Thai

Dave Wight Memorial Scholarship - Colton Caverly

Desert Sun Counselling Award - Aikum Karwasra

District Authority Scholarship - Alex Hunker

District Authority Scholarship - Benjamin Cook

District Authority Scholarship - Damian Skolos

District Authority Scholarship - Emily Campol

District Authority Scholarship - Joseph Decker

District Authority Scholarship - Justin Vala

District Authority Scholarship - Kai Allen

District Authority Scholarship - Maura Gaudet

District Authority Scholarship - Nicholas Lang

District Authority Scholarship - Zachary Nicholson

Dorothy & Ron Bonnett Memorial Scholarship - Madison Ramsay

Double O Quilters Grad Quilt - Anabel Fridrich

Dr. George & Carolyn Cope Scholarship - Madison Ramsay

Dumais Family Scholarship - Alex Hunker

Elizabeth Ann Meadows Scholarship - Parteek Gill

Fairview Mountain Scholarship - Maura Gaudet

Francis Family Scholarship - Nicholas Lang

Francis Family Scholarship - Phi Thai

Gord Bonnett Scholarship - Kai Allen

Ivan Walker Memorial Scholarship - Dilshaan Dhaliwal

J.L. Wight Family Scholarship - Takdir Dhaliwal

Jack McKay Rotary Memorial Scholarship - Aikum Karwasra

Kiwanis Club Bursary - Alex Hunker

Kiwanis Club Bursary - Aurie-Lee Jenkins

Kiwanis Club Bursary - Bailey Kornelius

Kiwanis Club Bursary - Emily Campol

Kiwanis Club Bursary - Harneet Grewal

Kiwanis Club Bursary - Julianna Austen

Kiwanis Club Bursary - Justin Vala

Kiwanis Club Bursary - Matthew Mythen

Kiwanis Club Bursary - Nickolas Trakalo

Kiwanis Club Bursary - Phi Thai

Kiwanis Club Bursary - Tearance Louie

Lynne Smith Memorial Scholarship - Anabel Fridrich

Medical Staff of SOGH Scholarship - Harleen Mann

Mike Garrish Memorial Scholarship - Bailey Kornelius

Minnie Egerton Memorial Scholarship - Isaac Jones

Mountain West Bursary - Phi Thai

Murray Family Scholarship - Tearance Louie

Nick Jones Scholarship - Nicholas Lang

Okanagan Correction Centre Scholarship - Thunder Ray Louie

Okanagan Falls Lions Club Bursary - Harneet Grewal

Okanagan Falls Lions Club Bursary - Samantha Stanley

Okanagan Falls Senior Activity Bursary - Samantha Stanley

Oliver Ambassador Program Award - Anika Franzen-Brown

Oliver Ambassador Program Award - Phi Thai

Oliver Community Arts Council Bursary - Maura Gaudet

Oliver Community Arts Council Bursary - Sawyer Klone

Oliver Order of the Eastern Star - Samantha Stanley

Oliver Senior Centre Bursary - Balkaran Sohi

Oliver Senior Centre Bursary - Madison Ramsay

Oliver/Osoyoos Aktion Club Scholarship - Julianna Austen

Oliver/Osoyoos Aktion Club Scholarship - Matthew Mythen

Oliver/Osoyoos Aktion Club Scholarship - Alex Hunker

Pat McGibbon Memorial Scholarship - Maura Gaudet

Patricia Jean Gallie Scholarship - Aikum Karwasra

Patricia Jean Gallie Scholarship - Anabel Fridrich

Patricia Jean Gallie Scholarship - Anika Franzen-Brown

Patricia Jean Gallie Scholarship - Benjamin Cook

Patricia Jean Gallie Scholarship - Colton Caverly

Patricia Jean Gallie Scholarship - Dilshaan Dhaliwal

Patricia Jean Gallie Scholarship - Hudson Scanlon

Patricia Jean Gallie Scholarship - Justin Vala

Patricia Jean Gallie Scholarship - Matthew Mythen

Patricia Jean Gallie Scholarship - Nicholas Lang

Patricia Jean Gallie Scholarship - Samantha Stanley

Patricia Jean Gallie Scholarship - Travis Schaffrick

Patricia Jean Gallie Scholarship - Zachary Nicholson

Peer Counselling Bursary - Dilshaan Dhaliwal

Phuoi Thai Memorial Scholarship - Harleen Mann

Principals & Vice-Principals Association Bursary - Samantha Stanley

Riley Martin Inspirational Bursary - Damian Skolos

Robert Fleming Memorial Scholarship - Anabel Fridrich

Robert McDowell Foundation Scholarship - Andrew Teigen

Robert McDowell Foundation Scholarship - Sawyer Klone

Ross Rutledge Award - Phi Thai

Ross Rutledge Award - Takdir Dhaliwal

Rotary Club of Oliver "Service above Self" Scholarship - Harneet Grewal

Rotary Club of Oliver "Service above Self" Scholarship - Phi Thai

Rotary Club of Oliver "Service above Self" Scholarship - Samantha Stanley

Rudi Guidi Memorial Scholarship - Benjamin Cook

Rudi Guidi Memorial Scholarship - Isaac Jones

School District 53 Academic Scholarship - Phi Thai

School District 53 Academic Scholarship - Samantha Stanley

School District 53 Trades Scholarship - Emily Campol

School District 53 Trades Scholarship - Nicholas Lang

Sharon Besler/Robert Baker Endowment Bursary - Nickolas Trakalo

Sheila Bull Memorial Scholarship - Travis Schaffrick

SOSS Alumni Anonymous Donor - Julianna Austen

SOSS Alumni Scholarship - Sawyer Klone

SOSS Enrichment Fund Society - Kai Allen

SOSS PAC Scholarship - Achile Kosaka

SOSS PAC Scholarship - Brandon Paetkau

SOSS PAC Scholarship - Dilshaan Dhaliwal

SOSS PAC Scholarship - Travis Schaffrick

SOSTU Bursary - Aikum Karwasra

SOSTU Bursary - Benjamin Cook

SOSTU Scholarship - Isaac Jones

SOSTU Scholarship - Takdir Dhaliwal

South Okanagan Health Care Auxiliary - Harneet Grewal

South Okanagan Health Care Auxiliary - Julianna Austen

South Okanagan Minor Hockey Bursary - Nicholas Lang

Terry Collis Memorial Scholarship - Bailey Kornelius

Times Chronicle Bursary - Samantha Stanley

Wine Country Racing Association Bursary - Joseph Decker

Youth Work in Trades - Alex Hunker

Youth Work in Trades - Bailey Kornelius

Youth Work in Trades - Damian Skolos

Youth Work in Trades - Dustin Cachola

Youth Work in Trades - Jake Riley

Youth Work in Trades - Joseph Decker

Youth Work in Trades - Kai Allen

Youth Work in Trades - Nicholas Lang