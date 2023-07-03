Osoyoos' annual Canada Day festivities continues to delight

Photo: Don Urquhart

The 73rd annual Cherry Fiesta celebration of Canada Day didn't fail to deliver on the fun, with the Rotary Club of Osoyoos kicking off the day with their annual pancake breakfast. The parade saw more spectators than last year with the number of floats totalling 47, also up from last year.

Entertainment, games, prizes and food trucks kept families busy and the much loved annual pie eating contest was back again this year. The Punjabi Bhangra dancers picked up the pace in the early evening setting the stage for En Karma and Rebel Luv who closed out the show near 10 p.m.