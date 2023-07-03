Canada Day in Oliver kicked off with a family oriented community Picnic

Photo: Sebastian Kanally The Canada Day Picnic In the Park took place in Oliver's Community park

Canada Day celebrations kicked off in Oliver's Community Park with a family oriented community breakfast, and the day ended with live music.

In contrast to the Osoyoos Canada Day Parade, which saw thousands of tourists, a calmer and more serene community picnic took place at the Oliver Community Park Saturday morning.

The breakfast was organized by Oliver Parks and Recreation, with help from Kevin’s No Frills, the Oliver Fire Department and community volunteers.

Community members were lining up on the sunny Saturday morning to get a free egg breakfast and volunteers were handing out cherry’s donated by local fruit stands.

The sounds of piano rang through the park while families and community members were eating and playing games. Each showcasing their Canadian pride with their own unique shirts, hats, and flags.

Children and adults were enjoying playing games such as Cornhole, parachute games, and soccer while some people laid and relaxed on their picnic blankets or tables.

In the evening on Canada day, the community brought their lawn chairs and enjoyed live music. A free concert took place in the park when Johnny Carwash & the Desert Dawgz rocked the night away on the Oliver Community stage from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.