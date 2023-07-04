Lions Park Washroom in Oliver to undergo renovation

Photo: Google photo

The Lions Park Washroom in Oliver will be receiving renovations at a higher cost than originally estimated.

Oliver Town Council passed a motion to authorize money from the Growing Communities Fund to go towards the extra costs for the renovation of the popular washroom.

The planned renovation had an original estimate of $220,000 for the project, which the town had secured full grant funding for. The money for this project was approved in the 2023-2027 Regional District of the Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) Financial Plan earlier this year.

The costs of the project have increased and this extra funding from the Growing Communities Fund will cover 50 per cent of the extra costs up to a maximum of $50,000.

Councillor Petra Veintimilla explained at the June 26 council meeting that the expectation is that the RDOS will contribute the same amount to cover the balance.