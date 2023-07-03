Driver uninjured after crashing into pole and ditch in Oliver

Photo: Oliver RCMP White 1999 GMC Sonoma pick up truck pictured in the ditch north of the downed utility pole.

Canada Day saw one lucky driver escape with no injuries when his vehicle drifted off the road, downing a utility pole and ending up in the ditch.

The incident took place on River Road at Hwy 97 north of Oliver and involved a white 1999 GMC Sonoma pick up truck.

BC Emergency Health Services (EHS) reported the incident to RCMP on Saturday July 1, around 3:20 p.m.

When RCMP arrived on scene, Fortis and the Oliver Fire Department were already attending to the accident. Bob Graham, Chief of the Oliver Fire Department, confirmed that the driver had been assessed by EHS and was driven home with no injuries.

The utility pole was sheared completely off, but Fortis was able to replace the pole and restore the power after several hours.

The RCMP said that no alcohol or drugs were suspected to be involved. After the incident the RCMP confirmed they interviewed the driver who explained that he just drifted right and his tires caught the edge of the ditch and he couldn't avoid the pole.