Baldy Mountain residents help extinguish brush fire started by gender reveal

Cindy White

They were in the right place at the right time.

Members of the strata council for the village at Baldy Mountain Resort leaped into action to put out a brush fire near Jolly Lake campground on Sunday afternoon.

“We were actually just at the lake going for a swim and some lady on a quad showed up and said there was a fire down the road,” said Rob Iezzo. “We all jumped on our quads and rushed over there and sure enough, there was a big fire.”

Iezzo was told that a group of people was conducting a gender reveal party and used tannerite, which sparked the blaze. Tannerite is used in targets for firearms practice and although it is designed to be non-flammable, its explosion can ignite flammable material, like tinder dry undergrowth.

They are currently banned under fire restrictions in the Kamloops Fire Centre.

Iezzo was actually on the way to a FireSmart meeting with his strata council, and many of the other members were in the area as well at the time.

“Everybody showed up with water and axes and shovels and we got it out. Then the fire warden showed up and he called it in,” Iezzo explained.

“Turns out it was a girl,” he joked.