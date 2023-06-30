Province and district partnership at picker campsite could prove replicable

Photo: Sebastian Kanally Left to right: Mark Pendergraft, RDOS board chair, Minister of Agriculture Pam Alexis, Area C RDOS director Rick Knodel

A unique provincial partnership at the South Okanagan's largest seasonal worker campground might be an inspiration for other such collaborations in the region to support the agricultural industry.

On Thursday, Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen directors and staff members were on hand at Secrest Hill Agriculture Worker's Campsite in rural Oliver, showing Minister of Agriculture Pam Alexis the fruits of roughly $450,000 in provincial investment.

The campsite, formerly known as Loose Bay Campground, came under RDOS management in 2020 as the pandemic raged, and to keep up with safety protocols, major overhauls to the facility had to be made.

The ministry stepped in to help in partnership with the RDOS, the first time the ministry has supported such a campground.

"It's a little unusual and so I really wanted to come and see for myself and what it's really all about," Alexis said.

"This is a big deal ... the community must be relieved."

The campground successfully made it through COVID-19 without any outbreaks reported on site. Improvements include the formalization of campsite locations, new washroom and shower facilities, new sewer and water utilities, WiFi and electrical upgrades, and road access/egress routes, with even more upgrades on the way.

It houses around 300 people, approximately 85 per cent of whom are agricultural workers, according to the site manager.

Rick Knodel, RDOS director for rural Oliver, thanked the province for their help making it a "much nicer place to stay," noting the importance of attracting seasonal harvesters to keep much of the local agricultural economy running.

"Hopefully you will open this type of plan to other areas, definitely the Similkameen, the North Okanagan both could use a facility like this. Hopefully this becomes the template," Knodel said.

RDOS chief administrative officer Bill Newell echoed praise for the partnership, as a jumping-off point for workers.

"The province is encouraging more and more the farmer to provide accommodation on their farms.The whole idea is that it is more organized, safer, and they are trying to draw the majority of the agricultural workers to get into the more established spaces," Newell said.

The campground then operates as a "pool" of workers, who can move to and from farms to work on.

Throughout B.C., farmers rely on roughly 1,000 to 1,500 workers from out-of-province each year, according to Minister Alexis — Knodel noted he felt that might be on the low end of an estimate.

"I am proud to be a part of this and helping the farmers be successful in the region," Alexis said.

"It may not be the last campground, I don't know."

-WIth files from Sebastian Kanally