Gyro Park’s centenarian piano is still in great shape

Anyone tempted to tickle the ivories will be delighted to know that the Gyro Park piano has returned freshly tuned for another summer season of musical mirth.

Giving the piano its much-needed annual tune-up recently was piano technician Colin McCann.

The Times Chronicle caught up with him at Gyro Park where he said the park piano is in uncommonly good condition considering it lives outside all summer. The upright piano has been in the park each summer (except for 2020) since 2016.

He says that he put a couple of pianos out in West Kelowna but they were destroyed almost immediately. “You’ve done an amazing job,” he says to Janis St. Louis, Coordinator of Music in Park which also organizes the piano. The piano project had the support of a number of organizations and individuals, identified by a sign on the back of the instrument.

“This is by far the longest-lasting outdoor piano. It’s still in great shape,” he says of the nearly 108 year-old piano.

Part of this is due to a protective wood cabinet that rolls over and locks up the piano each evening only to be unlocked the next morning.

For the first half-dozen years this was done mostly by St. Louis and other volunteers. The town has since agreed to take care of that job as maintenance staff are at the park and washroom each day.

“I’m surprised at just how good the condition is, despite just being stored in a warehouse in the winter and being outdoors all summer long. I’m amazed!

“I tune pianos that are much more out of tune than this every day. It’s actually a really nice piano,” he adds as he adjusts the felt dampener on the strings.

As we’re talking, McCann points out some small pencil markings on the inside of the piano. In the past, it was common for piano tuners to write in pencil their name or initials and date on the inside.

One dated April 17, 1940, belongs to Colin Harris. “He tuned thousands and thousands of pianos but he’s been gone for maybe 10 years now,” McCann says adding Harris was a piano technician from Penticton, who tuned pianos up and down the Okanagan.

Another dated September 1930 belongs to Charlie Quinn, a First World War veteran who was injured and moved to Kelowna after the war along with his brother who was a doctor.

McCann says Quinn started working for a piano tuning company and over the course of his career stretching from the 1920s to the 1950s he tuned countless pianos. “At least once a week I see his little pencil markings in a piano I’m tuning.”

He recalls a tuning customer of his who grew up in the Okanagan and would be over 100 now he reckons, “and she remembers Charlie Quinn as a little kid and remembers him coming to tune the pianos in her Kelowna neighbourhood.

He relates the story she told him of walking down Abbott St. in the evening to go to her dad’s pharmacy and she said you could hear kids practising piano all the way down the street.

The decline of piano playing marks a gradual cultural shift from a time when if you wanted to hear music, someone had to make it live. The decline has reached the point where a glut of unwanted pianos more often than not end up in the landfill.

A century ago a piano was an essential part of upper- & middle-class life extending also to many working-class families also had one.

McCann notes that at the turn of the 20th Century, “a piano would’ve been by far the most expensive thing in the house before cars came around.” In fact, piano companies used to run finance divisions to make it affordable for people to purchase pianos.

This particular piano, crafted by Gourlay Winter & Leeming, was made in either Toronto or Hamilton.

Back in the day pianos were made throughout Ontario, primarily in the more industrialized cities like Toronto, Hamilton and Oshawa, McCann says.

“Canada used to produce some of the best pianos in the world and exported a lot at the turn of the century,” he says. Substantial German immigration in the late 1800s saw skilled piano builders in their number who then started piano companies in New York.

“Some then went to Toronto and started companies there and they became some of the world’s best pianos and were shipped all over the world.

There were over 200 piano builders at the turn of the century in Canada and there’s zero now, he says ruefully. Now they’re mostly made in China with a substantial proportion staying in the country as rapid economic growth has created a new and substantial demand for this instrument.

The process to tune a piano takes nearly an hour and starts with putting a thin felt strip in between the sets of three strings that make up a note to mute two of them. “Because there are three strings for every note, I put it in between the sets of three, so it only opens the centre string and that way I’m only hearing one string.”

The tuning is 50-50, his ear and an electronic tuning meter. “I was tuning long before these came around so originally I just tune by ear. Now, I tune with that and I check with my ear because sometimes there’s a little discrepancy,” he says.

As he listens he adjusts the tension of the spring with a special wrench that fits in over the pin around which the end of the string is wound. After he has the centre string tuned he then he tunes both the left and the right strings to that centre string. The process is repeated for all 88 keys.

After all the hard work he says the piano starts going out of tune right away, “but you don’t really notice because it goes out of tune really slowly, but by the end of the year it’s way out of tune,” he says.

The temperature has a big impact because, in the heat of summer, the metal strings expand, which means less tension, which means the note goes flat, he explains. He doesn’t pre-compensate for that, he just tunes it to what it should be.

And the piano doesn’t go out of tune evenly because the strings are all different lengths, and some of the strings are covered with copper which transmits the heat more quickly.

In order to become a piano tuner it’s basically an apprenticeship, “so you have to find somebody that will apprentice you and for me, my dad was a piano tuner so I started it from that.

“My dad used to come home from work and say ‘I had such a great day at work,’ and it kind of stuck in my head.” When he was in high school asked his dad to help get him started on tuning.

“That’s what I’ve always done,” he says with clear satisfaction. His dad continued to tune pianos into his 90s and when his hearing went he relied on the digital turning device. “He could still do a pretty good job with the machine,” he chuckles.

And perhaps unsurprisingly given that piano playing has fallen out of favour, there are less and less tuners. “There’s a lack of piano technical skills, it’s getting worse and worse,” he says.

For him it’s still full time job covering Osoyoos to Vernon with pianos still featuring in opera productions, theatres, music schools, churches and private homes which still make up about two-thirds of his business.

The Gyro Park piano will be out from now until the September long weekend from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and town staff now open and close access to it by unlocking and locking a roll-away cabinet morning and night to protect it from the environment and vandalism. There is also a large barbecue-type cover that can be pulled over it should it rain.

Renowned Okanagan artist, Sharon Leonard is coming down to touch up the artwork which she and Sherri Bridden created on the front and sides of the piano in 2016.