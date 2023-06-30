Nelson-based brewery brings new beer experience to Osoyoos

Photo: Don Urquhart The team behind Backroads Brewing on opening day (l-r) Mike Kelly, Tracey Brown and Bret Malysh.

Backroads Brewing Company has now fully taken the reigns of the former North Basin Brewing with new branding and beer set to fill the void until the Nelson-based Backroads has a window of opportunity to make more substantive changes.

“It’s going to look a lot like North Basin to start just because we can’t really afford to miss out on the summer season. So we’re not gonna do a heck of a lot changing the decor of the room,” says Brent Malysh CEO and one of three co-owners of Backroads.

Aside from Malysh who brings marketing and hospitality experience to the position is Tracey Brown, who brings a financial background to the operations, and head brewer Mike Kelly. With more than 30 years of brewing experience, Kelly has worked at Howe Sound Brewing, Whistler Brewing Company, and nearly 10 years at the Nelson Brewing Company where he oversaw the transition to a fully organic brewery.

More substantive changes to the former North Basin space will come in the early winter when they will close for a couple of weeks. There are a couple of things we’ve already identified - “some for aesthetics and some for functionality.”

Part of the aesthetics will see an alignment of the taproom with the style of their Nelson facility which has a “country cabin sort of feel, it’s a bit more rustic, a bit warmer feel so that’s what we’re gonna be going for.”

While the current design is fairly representative of what you might find on the coast, for instance, Malysh says “the layout is very functional but we’re gonna be doing some things to address the coldness of the room.

“It’s hard when it’s all glass. It’s beautiful in the summer when all the doors are open and you’re not thinking about that, but if you’re here in the winter it’s a bit strange with this much glass, concrete floors and ceilings. We’re definitely going to be working through that to make it feel a little bit more like you’re sitting in a cabin.”

The acoustics is another priority item as the concrete floors, walls and ceiling make for a very noisy room when it fills up. “It’s loud,” Malysh says with emphasis.

On the other hand, the trio is thrilled about the outdoor space. “The patio for us is amazing, it’s two patios in reality. We’re starting to think about how we can utilize patio space; maybe we’ll have one patio that’s different from the other to create two sets of atmosphere and vibe,” he says.

Another exciting, and arguably more important, aspect of their acquisition is the equipment side of the business. “It’s a beautiful brew system and it was new in 2019 and very well-sized for the space. So our brewmaster Mike is very happy,” he grins.

That “well-sized” brew system will give Backroads some unique flexibility because it’s smaller than the facility in Nelson. Malysh explains: “Sometimes there are beers that are brewed in Nelson and maybe it’s a less popular style so it takes us three months to sell it, but we can’t really make less of it because of the way the system is set up.

“So now we can make it here and just make enough to supply the taproom here and in Nelson.” And this also works vice versa, if there is a beer in Osoyoos that really blows up and the facility here isn’t big enough to cope, the beer can be made in Nelson.

“It gives us the flexibility of making different beers in different locations and swapping back and forth. But the goal is to try to make as much of the beer here as possible because it’s a pain in the butt to transport it,” he laughs.

Photo: Don Urquhart Backroads' First Descent Northwest IPA

In the six years that Backroads has been in operation, Kelly has made 115-120 different beers. He says undoubtedly Kelly will reproduce many of those recipes here, “but we will also come up with some stuff that’s never been made in Nelson and try it here.

“We’re also targeting a couple of fruit beers just because of being part of this valley we do something local,” he says adding they have played around with some fruit beers in Nelson. “This is a great chance for us to go direct to the farm. That’s pretty important to us,” he adds.

Currently, they have a brewer in Nelson who works under Kelly. The long term vision is that once the beer volume is high enough here that requires more than a couple of days a week of work another brewer will be brought on board and trained by Kelly.

Bringing on staff to work the taproom is also a priority but for now, it will be Malysh and Brown at your service. “Literally, right now it’s the three of us owners driving back and forth between Nelson and Osoyoos to do every single job which is not sustainable,” he observes.

As for the raison d’être of the brewery and taproom, the beer will partially reflect what Backroads is doing in Nelson. Four core brands form the cornerstone of the offering: Hippie Catcher Kölsch, Golden Ale (these two being the best sellers), Pale Ale, and First Descent Northwest IPA.

In addition to these four, a special beer rotates every six weeks or roughly about eight a year. Currently, in Osoyoos, this is the “Who Spiked the Punch? Mango, Guava, Strawberry” fruit sour beer.

“Sour beers have been growing in popularity for the last three years and they’re not stopping,” he says. “One of the things about sour beers is that they don’t taste like beer. If someone comes up to me and says ‘I don’t like beer,’ I will almost always put a sour beer in their hands.”

These four plus-one beers will be brewed in both locations and eventually, there will be a beer fridge in the Osoyoos taproom with cans. They’ve also got a micro-canner and will be able to can beer straight from the tap. And growlers and howlers will be refilled.

Another four beers will be brewed here and not in Nelson and vice versa. “So what you end up seeing is that the two different locations will have two different tap lists on any given day but sometimes they will look similar.

Backroad’s IPA is its biggest selling beer in the can. “So what I think is happening is the IPA at 6.4 per cent someone might have a glass or a pint but they are driving so people are more concerned about that. So they’re drinking lighter beers when they’re in the taproom and saving heavier beers for when they’re at home.”

With 16 taps available at the new outlet (compared with only eight in Nelson), the plan is to feature a couple of South Okanagan ciders on tap as well as a couple of cocktails on tap. He says they are currently working with a Calgary company but will be talking with Tumbleweed Distillery with the hopes of being able to set something up locally.

Additionally, two of the taps in the taproom here are nitrogen taps instead of the more common CO2.

“When you pour through the nitro it creates a different mouth feel similar to what Guinness does because it’s a smaller bubble with a smoother finish,” he says. Brewmaster Kelly on the other hand is absolutely not a fan and that may mean nitro beer at the taproom may never see the light of day.

Malysh and and his two partners opened the taproom on Thursday (June 29) just in time for Osoyoos' Cherry Fiesta/Canada Day celebrations.