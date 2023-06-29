Osoyoos Golf Club celebrates 50th Anniversary

Photo: Don Urquhart Eleven Charter Members who were part of the 50 original members instrumental in the creation Osoyoos Golf Club were acknowledged at the 50th Anniversary luncheon on June 24.

The Osoyoos Golf Club celebrated its 50th Anniversary on June 24 featuring a luncheon honouring Charter Members, volunteers, board members and staff who have all contributed to the very successful golf course.

“The golf course enhances the reputation of our town as a place to live, to retire, and to visit,” said Alan Gow, Osoyoos Golf Club Board President.

Paying tribute to the charter members who in the early 1970s each shelled out $100 ($700 in today’s value) for essentially an “idea of a golf course”.

Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff noted that the first 50 people who donated money to start the club represent a who’s who of long-time families in the community.

“Without the enthusiasm and dedication of our founding members, we will not be here today,” Gow added. “For those of that pioneering group here today and friends and family we salute you and thank you for your vision.”

McKortoff also paid tribute to those behind the golf course over the years for its growth and success noting it went from nine holes in 1973, to 18 in 1979, to 27 in 1994 and finally in 2006 a total of 36 holes. “Parties, weddings, fashion shows, luncheons, dinners and dances have all been accommodated here in this picturesque setting.”

In a bit of levity, Gow noted that golfing provides “hours of entertainment, frustration, and the opportunity to the learn a number of new four letter words.” But above all, he continued, it provides friendship, camaraderie, and an opportunity for all ages to enjoy an activity together.

He noted it also provides insight into personal character and integrity, quoting writer P.G. Wodehouse who suggested that “to find a man’s true character play golf with him”. But Gow cautioned however, “remember that the people who gave us golf - my fellow countrymen - they called it a game, but they’re the same people who gave us bagpipes and called it music,” to laughter from the lunch guests.

Gow notes that the future of the golf course appears to be healthy and “with continued community support the club will still be here in another 50 years.”

The club recently completed the first phase of its $2.1 million irrigation system renewal - a figure that Gow describes as a “considerable cost”.

“But we consider that to be an investment in a sustainable attraction in Osoyoos, providing benefit to all that live here, do business here and visit this wonderful town.”

Finally, Gow paid tribute to the golf club’s manager Doug Ross, “who shared his vision to make this golf club the best golf club in the South Okanagan, to all the staff, volunteers and in particular the 50th Anniversary organizing committee.