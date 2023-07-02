Oliver’s Music in the Park kicks off again

Photo: File photo The Penticton Thursday Night Jazz Band who have played at Music in the Park in previous years

Music will fill the air at the Oliver Community Park again this summer with the popular Music In the Park concert series kicking off on July 6 and going every Thursday until August 24.

Some of the best acts that the South Okanagan has to offer will be gracing the stage throughout the summer accompanied by vendors, food trucks and a family friendly atmosphere.

The series that has been ongoing for a couple decades is put on by the Oliver Community Arts Council. It is put on every year by a small committee who organize and bring different genres of music such as pop rock, classic rock, boogie blues, swing dixie, and more.

Penelope Johnson, who is on the organizing committee said that they try and bring in a wide variety of music, and specifically try and bring in a big band, a country act, and a blues act each year.

The major sponsor this year is the Kiwanis Club of Oliver who “took some anxiety away” and provided a substantial donation that covers a big chunk of the costs of bringing the musicians in, said Johnson.

She also explained that they are enthusiastic about the lineup of bands. Some bands that will be present are Room to Dance, Rebel Luv, Uncorked, BluesHounds, Cliff Mcintyre Band and more.

This is the first year they can guarantee food every night. Three food trucks are committed: Law of Attraction, Pitstop Smokery and On Route Espresso. On Route Espresso will be there every night except one, and the other two will be rotating nights, meaning there will always be a food and beverage truck there.

Also present at the event will be member groups of the Oliver Community Arts Council, some will set up booths and display information or art. “They set up and do whatever they like,” Johnson explained.

Admission to the event is by donation and attendees are urged to bring a lawn chair.

The lineup of performances is as follows:

July 6 - Room to Dance

July 13 - Rebel Luv

July 20 - Uncorked

July 27 - The Blueshounds

Aug 3 - Cliff Mcintyre band

Aug 10 - Naden Band RCN

Aug 17 - Sister Soul & the Rattlers

Aug 24 - the Steve Jones Band

The music in the Park Series takes place on Thursday nights from 6:30 - 8 p.m. at the Oliver Community Park and Stage. The rain venue is Community Hall 6359 Park Drive.