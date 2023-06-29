Seven "Cottonwood" trees targeted at Osoyoos' Goodman Park

Photo: Don Urquhart Each of the several holes drilled in each tree is about one inch in diameter.

In an act of vandalism, someone has drilled several holes into the trunks of a stand of seven mature Poplar “Cottonwood” trees and poisoned them at Goodman Park.

The Town of Osoyoos said it is "saddened to announce that on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, a staff member discovered tree vandalism to seven mature Poplar “Cottonwood” Trees at Goodman Park (Bayview Crescent and Lakeshore Drive)."

Each tree - 30-40 years old - has been drilled with several nearly one inch holes just above the ground level. The town suspects that some form of poison was then inserted into the holes with liquid still visible in some of the holes.

Photo: Don Urquhart The leaves of at least one of the Poplar trees has almost entirely turned yellow. To the left is a sign advising the area is a "Protected Riparian Area".

"The trees are in distress and will likely die," the town says citing the opinion of its tree expert. The park is now littered with dead leaves and the leaves of at least one of the trees are now almost entirely yellow.

"This is hard hearing about this, we really do everything possible to protect the trees that we have and seeing our tree cover likely vanishing in a few weeks from this act of vandalism is extremely disappointing," says Rod Risling, Osoyoos Chief Administrative Officer (CAO).

"It's a park that a lot of people use and it will completely remove the shade impacting the ability of people to enjoy our incredible views," he added.



The Town will have the trees assessed by an external arborist to determine the next steps.

Photo: Don Urquhart The mature stand of Poplars is located in the southwest corner of the park.

As the trees are in a Riparian Zone the Town will also work with a Qualified Environment Professional to ensure it meets all regulatory requirements.

The trees are located in the southwest corner of the park and the holes have all been drilled on the portions of the tree trunks facing away from the park.

It's not known why the trees were targeted but Cottonwoods are so named because each spring they release a fluffy cotton-like material that helps carry seeds on the breeze in order to propagate.

The cotton-like material is seen by some as a nuisance, especially when it sticks to window screens, blocks air conditioning units or coats swimming pools. Some people say the cotton-laden seeds make them sneeze.



Town staff have reported this incident to the Osoyoos RCMP, and there is no immediate risk to the public.



The Town asks that if anyone has seen anything suspicious or knows something about the incident, to contact the Osoyoos RCMP Detachment at 250-495-7236 or the Town Office at 250-495-6515.