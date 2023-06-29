The Desert Arms Hotel facing the end of an era in Oliver

Photo: Contributed The Desert Arms Hotel, formally known as the Reopel hotel pictured in 1935.

An iconic building on Oliver’s Main Street, the Desert Arms Hotel, is set to enter a new era in its nearly 100-year history, after its long time owner has put it up for sale.

The distinctive Tudor style building has been a feature of downtown Oliver since it was built in 1928 by Anthony Reopel, who had proposed the idea of building a large modern hotel in Oliver with a fully licensed dining room.

The hotel’s proposal was out of the ordinary for the time. The idea for a hotel with a licensed restaurant was proposed while the community of Oliver had been dry with alcohol prohibition in place for 13 years.

The building now contains a pub restaurant, a 12-unit hotel, retail/office space leased cannabis shop, and over 1,111 sq. m (12,000 sq. ft) of space.

The Murphy family have owned the pub since 1986 when Alan Murphy, father of the family, purchased it to follow his dream of owning a neighbourhood pub.

“We are selling it because none of us live there anymore and we found it just really difficult to own that sort of thing with nobody there. It's hard to keep your finger on the pulse. It's hard to do the day-to-day stuff when you're not there,” Susan Murphy, daughter of Alan Murphy, said.

Susan had worked for her father for around nine years at the hotel and noted that the quaint destination should really be an owner-operated type of business.

“It's been a huge part of our family, it's played a big role. So we're sad, it really is like the end of an era for us. It seems to have been a part of our lives for such a long time,” she reminisced.

“It really is a beautiful Tudor-style building that just needs a whole lot of repair right now. It's an old building. I think that it has so much history. It has just been a part of that town for so long."

She wants to see the history retained.

“What I would love to see happen is somebody purchasing it and kind of bringing it back. Renovate the inside, but leave the outside looking as it does. It really is a beautiful old building,” Susan explained.

In its heyday, Susan explained the hotel was “very much a bar that the transient workers would go to and they were usually French Canadian, that was their home bar kind of thing.”

She continued to explain that the inside had a homey feeling inside. Her father would, “take candid shots of these people and he had them posted all over the walls. So as these locals came in, their pictures were up on the wall . . . It was a working man's pub.”

Susan recalled one man that would frequent the pub, “there was an old fella, an old Indigenous man named Windy Bones, and he would ride his horse to the pub and tie the horse up outside and go in for a beer. And when he passed they started having an annual Windy Barns Pool Tournament.”

Susan recalled a fond memory of a family reunion held at the hotel one year.

“Some family from England came and in the actual dining room, we closed it down and had this massive dinner and my sister turned 30 that year. It was just the family times that I think are my favourite memories of it.”

She continued saying she will always remember and associate the place with her mom who passed away seven years ago, “she was this little tiny Italian woman and so loved by everyone because she talked to everyone.”

Alan bought the hotel in 1986 after coming to Canada from England in 1974. Susan described him as “quietly adventurous” and the reason the family moved to Canada and owned the pub and hotel.

“We lived in England and he worked at a factory, just a regular Joe, had a regular job and just came home one day, my uncle was already living in Canada, and said ‘I think we're going to immigrate to Canada.'”

A year later they were in Canada, and he was working as a journeyman carpenter up north and said one day that he always dreamed of owning a neighbourhood pub.

“My dad is very adventurous to move a family with three kids to a completely different country and then to change career paths in his 40s. That's how we ended up with a Desert Arms Hotel.”

He didn't have any experience, he just wanted to own a neighbourhood pub.

Susan said that whoever buys it can clearly do what they wish with the property, “but I truly hope that it maintains some of its integrity, and you know, history is a good thing . . . It was such a hub of the community for such a long time”.