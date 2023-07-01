The Story Walk in Osoyoos is now ready for a walking read

Photo: Contributed

Osoyoos is an open book with another outdoor reading experience ready for children and adults to engage in.

The Osoyoos Story Walk boards have been installed along a walking path so that families can walk from place to place and read Zoe and the Fawn by Catherine Jameson along the way.

The Story Walk boards begin at the Osoyoos Splash Park, continuing along 89th Street, up 70th Avenue, and ending at the Osoyoos Elementary School.

The story tells the tale of Zoe and her dad finding a fawn and engaging in a search for its mother. During the search the two find other animals and learn their Okanagan (Syilx) names.

Find out more about the Story Walk online here.