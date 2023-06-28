Kismet set to come alive with colours during Holi celebration

Photo: Graham Cox / Destination Osoyoos Holi participants revel in the multi-hued powder.

Kismet Estate Winery will explode in a burst of colours in early July as it celebrates the annual Holi Festival along with this 10th anniversary.

The celebration of colours, culture, and creativity takes place on July 2, from 1-5 p.m. where guests are invited to immerse themselves in a “vibrant and joyous atmosphere at our beautiful vineyard and lake event,” says Neelam Dhaliwal, Operations Manager at Kismet Estate Winery.

A live DJ will be spinning the best of Bollywood fusion music, creating an electrifying ambiance aside the vineyard. Kismet is promising mesmerizing dance performances showcasing the grace and energy of Indian traditions.

“Indulge your taste buds with a variety of delectable street food stations offering an array of flavourful Indian cuisine. Quench your thirst at our bar, where you can sip on Indian-inspired cocktails and savour the exquisite wines produced by Kismet Estate Winery,” Dhaliwal entices.

Henna tattoos will also be on offer and the ultimate water fight experience with water balloons and water blasters will also take place. “Let loose, soak your friends and loved ones, and revel in the pure delight of water play,” Dhaliwal adds.

The Holi Festival at Kismet is a celebration of unity, happiness, and cultural diversity and while the actual date for Holi is in March, Dhaliwal explains that it’s held in early summer to allow more people to join in and to take advantage of the better weather.

Tickets for adults and children include: Indian street food, lunch buffet, plastic stemless Kismet wine glass, colourful Holi powder, water balloons and water blasters.

As the colourful Holi powder is an integral part of the festivities, participants are encouraged to wear white clothing to fully embrace the colourful experience. But Dhaliwal cautions that the Holi powder tends to stain and clothing choices should be made accordingly.

Holi celebrates the eternal love of the god Radha and Krishna and the day also signifies the triumph of good over evil as it commemorates the victory of Vishnu as Narasimha Narayana over Hiranyakashipu.

For more information contact Kismet Estate Winery at 250-495-4462 or visit their website.