Osoyoos' water problems will be solved with new treatment plant

Photo: Don Urquhart (l-r) Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff, Roly Russell, local MLA for Boundary-Similkameen, and Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs.

Osoyoos has been granted $9 million by the Province to improve its drinking water through the construction of a new water treatment plant.

“Today’s announcement is a game changer," said Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff. "We could not be happier right now. Council worked hard to communicate this number one priority to the province.”

The announcement was made in Osoyoos at the edge of the eponymous lake by Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs who was accompanied by Roly Russell, local MLA for Boundary-Similkameen.

The project - which is estimated to cost around $12 million - will include construction of a raw-water line to treat groundwater in Osoyoos, including to remove the manganese which currently reacts with the chlorination process to create brown water.

“We know that making important infrastructure upgrades like this one will help improve life for British Columbians and strengthen communities within our province,” said Kang.

McKortoff added: “By investing in these in these infrastructure upgrades, we’re not only improving life for Osoyoos residents, but improving life for generations to come.

A new treatment plant will allow water to be properly disinfected with chlorine and ultraviolet systems in accordance with the latest standards. The upgrades are expected to meet the Guidelines of Canadian Drinking Water Quality, and Interior Health’s drinking water standards.

“We are going to start moving on this project immediately, said Jared Brounstein, Director of Operational Services.

The town had incorporated grant funding in the financial plan, but "we realistically thought if we were successful, we wouldn’t hear anything for another 1-3 years," he added.

With this funding announcement the Town will start the design stage for the water treatment and related water system upgrades in the coming months, and we are hopeful that construction can start in 2024.

The project has an anticipated construction timeline of two years and once completed, the town is confident it will address all of the ongoing water quality concerns Osoyoos has been experiencing.

"We have a lot of work to do over the coming months to make this possible. Still, I am looking forward to addressing our water quality concerns for the long term,” Brounstein added.

Rod Risling Osoyoos Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) emphasized that the completion of the project is still three years away and urged continued vigilance on water usage. He indicated to the Times Chronicle that if water consumption is not further moderated by residents the town may be forced to go to the next stage of water restrictions.

McKortoff noted that it was through the efforts of council and town administration that today’s announcement was made possible.

"I believe Council’s unanimous support in committing to water metering, committing to an asset management plan, and establishing a sustainability fund were key factors in the success we are seeing today. The provincial government needs to see that Council is committed to their overarching policies before they will provide assistance.

"We are very grateful to MLA Roly Russell and the Honourable Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. Today’s announcement was critical to our community. It will have a positive impact on our residents, businesses, and visitors for decades,” says Mayor McKortoff.

The project is funded through the provincial Critical Community Infrastructure Fund, which supports clean drinking water, wastewater and solid-waste treatment and greenhouse-gas reduction through public infrastructure projects in communities, province-wide.

This is in addition to the $1 billion Growing Communities Fund, which was provided to all 188 BC municipalities and regional districts to support their unique infrastructure and amenities needs.

More to follow.