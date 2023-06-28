Osoyoos steps up bylaw enforcement to avert water crisis

Photo: Pixabay Osoyoos has gone from "normal" water restrictions to Stage 2 meaning residents may only water their lawn once a week.

The Town of Osoyoos is putting residents on notice that it is ramping up bylaw enforcement given the increasingly grave water shortage the town is facing.

The town also updated its Municipal Ticket Information Bylaw with fines for violations running from $100 for the first offence up to $1,000.

While residents may have been caught off guard by the jump from Normal Stage to Stage Two last week, the adoption of these water restrictions at the June 22 council meeting generated substantial debate. The agenda item was in fact completely unnecessary as council recently delegated authority to the town administration to adjust water restriction stages as they see fit.

Rod Risling Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of Osoyoos explained that the item was brought before council for the purpose of giving it more “air time” in a bid to impress upon the public the urgent need for action.

And to tell the members of the public that “we're going to take a much more active role. Bylaw officers will be out looking to ensure people are watering on the days they should be.”

Some councillors objected to the jump from the normal water stage in which watering of lawns is permitted three times a week, to Stage Two’s solitary day of watering each week, while others felt the town itself should be leading by example.

Kicking off the discussion, Risling said: “I think everyone in council knows as well as the public that the water situation isn't that great both from a quantity and quality perspective.

“As noted by Mr. Neil [Public Works Superintendent Scott Niel], we've seen an increase in quantity usage by over 50 per cent over the same period last year.”

He said that despite the fact there are bylaws and criteria that everyone knows - or should know - "we haven't taken a very active approach in enforcing some of these restrictions.”

Highlighting the situation last year when Osoyoos hit a critical state of water usage resulting in water restrictions being implemented, “unfortunately during that period we noticed very little improvement in our water quantity situation.”

There are a couple of reasons for that he offered, saying some people’s watering systems are automated and they may not have changed the programming, and then there are the people who haven’t paid attention to the water restrictions.

“And again, unfortunately, we haven't done a great job at enforcing or educating,” he added.

With the busy tourist season ramping up along with the temperature, Risling says town staff are “very, very certain about hitting that maximum output.”

“We're going to make sure that we hit some sustainable levels in water usage.” It's not critical yet he said, noting there is still some capacity on the pumping side, but as it gets busier and warmer, capacity will be maxed out.

“Last year we were up to 95-96 per cent of our pump capacity. We can't go there again. We're starting the restrictions earlier, doing some education, but we will be ticketing.”

In the spirit of being proactive Councillor Johnny Cheong made a motion to adopt the quick move to Stage Two restrictions as well as “decent enforcement”.

Councillor Jim King posed the question perhaps on many people’s lips when he asked whether the water consumption is extra high because of all the flushing undertaken by town staff in a bid to flush the brown water from the system.

In response, Neil said that could be a contributing cause but it’s also from “weather patterns going from a relatively cool spring to like 30°C and people trying to get on top of their watering.”

He added it could be a combination of both, “but I think it's more natural occurrences with the weather conditions we've had.”

Also raising another top concern for many residents was Councillor Myers Bennett who asked what the town did when residents were being asked to go to a higher, more restrictive stage.

“We have a lot of people complaining that water is running down the highway and way too much water is being sprinkled. We owe it to the public that when we go to Stage 2 they aren’t driving by and we're just watering away in parks etc.”

Water Councillor Bob Appleby agreed with Bennett saying there needs to be a clear policy for what the town does when water restrictions change. This includes a clearer system for the different water restriction stages.

Town staff responded that they are working to revamp the five stage scale which currently ranges from “normal” or watering permitted three designated days a week to “Stage 4” in which no outdoor watering is permitted.

It was pointed out that the town is exempt from the water restrictions bylaw due to the public good of maintaining Osoyoos parks and green spaces.

“A lot of our green space is used extensively by hundreds and hundreds of people, a lot more traffic than residential lawns,” Risling noted. He also cautions that during last year’s water crisis the town cut back on watering and “we ended up creating thousands of dollars worth of damage to our infrastructure - trees that have died and lots of other vegetation.

“I can assure you that the administration is going to dial back as much as we possibly can and we will be looking at the status of reservoirs and balancing that almost on a daily basis to ensure we're not getting to a critical situation on our infrastructure.

“I truly appreciate the statement from council, we are trying to be stewards of our water system but again we are also trying to reduce the costs and potential damage to the vegetation and our parks,” Risling said.

Mayor Sue McKortoff expressed her opposition to the proposal of going to Stage 2 saying: “I think we have the ability to change to two days a week for everybody first with some education, with some enforcement.

“I think going to two days a week is going to be quite a challenge for some people. I'm concerned that changing to one day a week is going to cause a great deal of pain for everybody because if it's going to be super hot we're not gonna have lawns and plants,” she argued.

Her suggestion was to move to Stage 1 and monitor the situation and if it needs to go to Stage 2 then town administration has the ability to do that without coming back to council.

“I have quite a concern about the parks as well. We are known as a resort municipality with green spaces that are well-kept and well-looked after and people comment when they come here. If we are going to continue being a resort municipality, we have to take that into consideration when we look at it,” she said.

Risling responded that there was “very little point” in going to Stage 1 when in a week or two it would be necessary to go to Stage 2. “We are there in the red zone,” he warned.

“I think it would be wise to do it gradually,” King said, pushing for the change to be delayed until after July 1. He also felt the town should be reducing its consumption if residents are being asked to go to one day a week. “We know the town is exempt from restrictions, but we could dial it back,” he said.

Risling noted that “most towns and outside people would be surprised at how hard we work our pumps - we're at that stage where most municipalities would go to a higher stage restriction based on the throughput of our pumps.”

The problem is only going to get worse, he warned. “If we continue in the state we're in, we're out of water in . . . I don't know what the protections would be. We're under the gun and we’ve got to set things straight and educate the public and get to stage two pretty quickly.”

In the end, council voted to move to Stage 2 and any further adjustments to the restrictions will be decided by town administration.