Infrastructure funding for Osoyoos to be announced Wednesday

Photo: Don Urquhart Osoyoos has been struggling with infrastructure issues including those relating to potable water and sewage treatment. The Ministry of Municipal Affairs has announced a press event for an infrastructure funding announcement in Osoyoos tomorrow (June 28).

Although no details were given the statement noted that Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs, Roly Russell, MLA for Boundary-Similkameen, and Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff will be present at the event.

The nature of the infrastructure was not specified but Osoyoos has been struggling with ongoing water quality and quantity issues as well as sewage treatment problems.

When asked for comment Osoyoos Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Rod Risling was restrained in his response saying only: "We are honoured to provide Canada’s warmest welcome to Minister Kang and MLA Russell. We are anticipating a very positive announcement that will directly impact the residents, businesses and tourists."

Times Chronicle/Castanet will report on the announcement tomorrow.