Devastating string of vehicle thefts in Oliver

Photo: Oliver RCMP

A devastating string of four vehicle thefts in four days tore through Oliver recently, which saw stolen cars, trucks, and tools resulting in a frustrated Oliver RCMP.

Four vehicles were stolen in the Oliver area from June 20 - 23.

“These incidents are extremely frustrating for the owners and the police,” said Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth of the Oliver RCMP.

Police believe that it is likely the same culprits that have been “on a spree”, but they are ruling nothing out.

With this many cars stolen in a short period of time the most important part is that no one got hurt, commented Wrigglesworth.

On June 20, around 2:30 p.m. Oliver RCMP received a report that a white Ford F350 truck was stolen near South Country Pines Mobile Home Park by Gallagher Lake.

The owner reportedly heard a car door slam and a diesel engine start up, by the time he got outside both vehicles were already heading out of the park. The owner claimed he saw the driver and described him as “male, dark skinned, 30’s with short black hair”.

The thieves were seen on video arriving in a black Jeep but police were unable to identify a plate number through the footage. The Jeep was confirmed to also have been stolen from an address in Summerland earlier that same morning.

The Jeep was seen by police around 3 p.m. the same day while attending to a separate matter, police could only identify the license plate as AC955E. The vehicle was last seen traveling west on McKinney Rd. toward Mount Baldy.

The following day on June 21, the stolen truck with an Alberta license plate was observed at 7-Eleven in Penticton where it was involved in a theft.

Neither of these vehicles have been located. The truck had a tonneau cover on the truck bed and a metal box in the back that had numerous tools and a generator.

The next day, on June 22, at 4:41 a.m. Oliver RCMP received a report of an overnight theft of a 2018 white Kia Nero with a BC plate number GX544G.

In the same driveway beside the Kia multiple tools were stolen out of an unlocked Ford F150. These were tools such as a Makita Drill, batteries, Stiletto claw hammer, and a Makita multitool.

A forensic team did attend the scene and processed the truck for fingerprints. The Kia has not been recovered.

On June 23, at 6 a.m. RCMP received another report of a Black Ford F150 that was stolen out of a driveway on Sundial Road at Vaseux Lake. The vehicle has plate number KC1272. Video footage of this theft revealed that at 12:30 a.m. a male used a key fob that had been stolen from a break and enter at that same house in March.

This black truck was observed with the tonneau cover removed, heading North on Highway 97 toward Okanagan Falls around 7:15 a.m. that same morning. The truck has not been located.

Wrigglesworth commented that they believe that the Jeep and two trucks are related, but there is nothing to link the Kia except that “the suspects seem to be targeting rural and isolated areas.”

He continued to advise residents to ensure your vehicles are locked and not to leave valuables inside. “We will continue to target the suspected individuals who are committing these crimes in our community.”

Meanwhile in Osoyoos, there was also a theft; a golf cart painted to look like a lady bug with eyelashes on the front was stolen and has not been recovered.