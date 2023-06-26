Arts centre welcomed visitors with exhibits, sales and deomonstrations

Photo: Don Urquhart The Women of Oliver for Women (WOW) Society will be bringing another event to Oliver later this fall with a focus on Main St. businesses.

The bay doors of Oliver’s Quail’s Nest Arts Centre were rolled up on a sunny Sunday in May for their second open house. Visitors had the opportunity to enjoy art exhibits, sales, and demonstrations, as well as live music, children’s art activities, and door prizes.

Information booths also introduced visitors to local artists, upcoming arts events, and ways to become active in the arts community.

Ripping off dead artists

Photo: Don Urquhart Rip Off Artists Lindsey Kingsfield (left) and JoAnn Turner are surrounded by artwork by local school children from Grades 8-12 who interpreted the theme of birds and butterflies.

On hand for the open house were representatives from the local artist group irreverently known as the “Rip Off Artists”. Every year they “rip off” a dead artist, choosing a theme and they then create a piece of artwork in their chosen medium, interpreting the style of said dead artist.

This year’s artist under their quirky lens is famous BC artist Jack Shadbolt, with the theme focused on birds. The group comes together at the Quail’s Nest Arts Centre starting on July 3 and everyone works on their main piece altogether for six days until July 8. Visitors are welcome to come and view the progress of the artwork over that period.

This is so that people can come and see the artwork at different phases. It helps show the process and add context, rather than just art hanging on the wall, explains Rip Off Artist, JoAnn Turner. “It’s an actual activity this way and they can ask us questions, we can demonstrate. These pieces are then displayed at the Fall Art Show.

Turner says they always do pre-pieces, a sort of warm-up piece which provides people with something to look at “and it kind of demonstrates our medium and whatnot,” she said.

An opening reception will be held on Monday, July 3 from 6-8 p.m. and the centre will be open to view the progress of the artists from Tuesday-Saturday (July 4-8) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Special needs art

Photo: Don Urquhart Art cards created by special needs adults raise money, spread awareness and bring joy to the artists.

Janet Bednarczyk, Coordinator for the Createability program explains that the art program receives sponsorship from the Oliver Community Arts Council enabling it to be free to participate in.

Participants meet once a month and are offered free art classes for special needs adults in the community. At the open house art cards were for sale which featured the artist’s photo and their personal story on the back, blank inside with their artwork on the front.

Selling the art cards helps raise money so that the program can be kept free. The instructors are paid by the Arts Council.

Pointing to the wall of art cards Bednarczyk comments, “This is a great visual to appreciate the diversity of all these people.”

They all live in Oliver she says, and "they really enjoy what they’re doing.

“We’re trying to make sure people in the community know about the program because there are not many programs like this in small communities,” she adds.

While the program has no physical outlet to sell the cards, other than events such as the open house, she says the group is hoping to find a local store that would be willing to carry the art cards.

The cards are portioned by Tony Munday from Munday Media, as part of his community support. She adds that selling the cards also helps to make people in the community aware of the program.

“It’s important because we know there are more special needs adults at home who maybe their families don’t know this is a free program for them.”

Now in its sixth year, Bednarczy says, “This is a unique program and we want people to know that they can come from any community in the South Okanagan.

Prior to the pandemic special needs adults came from Keremeos and Osoyoos “but since COVID-19 we haven’t really made a connection and the issue is also about getting transportation to come up here and care staff.”

Weaving the needles

Photo: Don Urquhart Donna McLean has received much praise for her stunning artistic creations.

Sitting surrounded by intricately woven baskets and bowls, Donna McLean relates a fascinating story of her particular artistic pursuit.

Woven from Ponderosa Pine needles, McLean relates how she stumbled across this particular craft while testing out the waters of spending winter in Yuma Arizona. She didn’t particularly want to go down and hang out with “a bunch of old ladies,” but now 22 years later she laughs that she’s the “old lady” now.

That fateful trip introduced her to the Indigenous craft of weaving pine needles. She took lessons for two years and has become so practiced at it that she’s spent five years teaching it as well.

The process involves collecting the pine needles - although she confesses she has so many she doesn’t collect for herself anymore. “They have to be from my wrist to my elbow in length, she says adding with a laugh that she always feels like a Blue Heron “standing there looking for these needles”.

The needles are then sorted with the best then put into a mixture of ammonia, dish detergent and hot water to kill the bugs and bacteria. Rinsed five times they are then left in the sun for three days to dry. Glycerine is added to make them more flexible.

“It’s basically weaving,” she says adding that “you can’t watch TV when you’re doing it!”

She’s always looking for new things to incorporate, like an heirloom broach, a chestnut, or a piece of lemon tree for instance. On average it takes her about 4-7 days to create one piece adding that “you can only do it for so long before your eyes start going buggy.”

McLean says that before she started in this unique endeavour she was suffering from arthritis, but once she started weaving the pine needles the arthritis stopped.

She says it’s the type of weaving that First Nations peoples would have traditionally done, the only significant difference being they would have used traditional gut to construct the pieces.

“I’ve had many compliments from First Nations people over the quality of my work, she says, highlighting that to see the authentic Indigenous weaving a visit to the Desert Cultural Centre in Osoyoos is recommended.

“It’s a labour of love, and I myself am still in awe of what I do,” she says humbly.

Hot waxing art

Photo: Don Urquhart An art form thousands of years in the making.

lso displaying her unique artistic pursuit was Jan Kreut who thrives in an art form that dates back thousands of years. Encaustic art involves, in today’s realm, the creation of art using beeswax and damar resin crystals. This form of painting involves a heated wax medium to which coloured pigments have been added. The molten mix is applied to a surface - cards, canvas, wood etc.

The mixture then hardens over time and can actually be buffed once and a while to bring up the lustre and shine. It can take up to a year to completely harden she says.