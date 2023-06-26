New platform makes air chartering a simple procedure

Photo: Airble Aviation screengrab Over 300 airports across BC are accessible by the aircraft on the platform.

Quick trips from the Lower Mainland for a weekend of indulging in the wineries of Oliver and Osoyoos just got easier with the launch of an online marketplace catering to charter flights and air tours.

Airble Aviation, a Vancouver-based aviation technology company recently launched a platform which enables users to easily search options, book and pay all from the convenience of their cell phone.

The platform currently has 44 aircraft - piston engine, turboprops, helicopters and even float planes - in places like Pitt Meadows, Abbotsford, Vancouver Island, Squamish, northern BC and also Kamloops and Kelowna.

With more than 300 airports accessible by the aircraft on the platform, Kevin Adlparvar, Airble’s Product and Business Development leader says airports like Oliver and Osoyoos are perfect for this kind of service.

He says the company is looking to connect with wineries to explore what opportunities there are for collaboration. “I think what would be really nice to offer packages where we can fly people in or out.”

Similar packages for fishing, hiking and sightseeing already exist on the platform, such as a Nootka Island Trail package and surfing tours to Escalante Point for instance. Seasonal tours are also offered, like the Aurora tours.

He says the cost is reasonable when you break it down to the number of seats, making it close to the cost of a regular commercial flight. He also notes that the process is very transparent. Airble makes its money by taking a percentage of each flight sold by the air operators.

“We’re really focussed on the user experience and what we care specifically about is transparent pricing and instant booking ability.

“There are a ton of places you can go online and make a request for a charter quote,” he adds. Many of these websites simply aggregate the offerings, “but we wanted to avoid that as much as we could.”

Founded by a former pilot the company only works with registered and certified air service companies.