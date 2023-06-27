Former Jackson Triggs tasting room becomes Cellar Door & More

Photo: Don Urquhart The new Cellar Door & More celebrated the new tasting room with a weekend BBQ.

The Jackson Triggs wine tasting room just outside of Oliver on Tuc-el-nuit Drive that many might be familiar with has rebranded as the Cellar Door & More, offering a much bigger selection.

While previously the tasting room and wine shop for Jackson Triggs and Inniskillin wines, the facility now covers almost the entire range of Arterra Wines Canada produced in BC.

“We’re not just Jackson Triggs and Inniskillin anymore,” says Gordon Ferguson, Guest Experience Manager, Cellar Door & More. “We’ve gone from selling about 20 wines to over 100 ones now so we have a license enabling us to sell all the ones that we’ve always manufactured in the facility behind the tasting room,” he says.

“We’re not just Jackson Triggs anymore, we’re Sumac Ridge, we’re Black Sage Vineyards, we’re Saintly and we’re Vintage Ink,” he says rattling off a handful of the many brands now under Arterra.

He says that in order to reflect this broad diversity and not be simply pigeonholed as only Jackson Triggs, the tasting room was rebranded to the Cellar Door & More. “It’s an upscale wine store and now there’s something for every price point.”

About 90 per cent of the Arterra wines produced in BC are available at the shop. Anything produced in the facility can be sold there he says.

“The choices are phenomenal and so are the price points. It’s hard not to walk out with something that meets your pallet and your pocketbook. It’s a nice change,” he observes.

“We’ve scaled down our tasting bars and will still always have a couple of wines open every day, but those wines will possibly be labels you’re not familiar with. It will constantly change to expose people to new tastes, new flavours and that’s what it’s all about.”

And for those partial to the Jackson Triggs label fear not, Ferguson says they will still hold pride of place.

And the shop will also feature Growers Cider as well as their Bask Wine label which is sugar-free. “For those that are a little bit more health conscious or have some diabetic issues it’s to go to,” he says adding it’s still packed full of flavour, just minus the sugar.

The tasting room and wine shop are open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. everyday with Ferguson saying the hours will expand as the summer begins.

The Cellar Door & More is located at 7857 Tucelnuit Drive, Oliver.