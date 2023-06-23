Oliver high school graduate receives government medal

Photo: Contributed

A pandemic delayed medal is finally in the hands of Nathan Millward, recognizing him for a 98 per cent overall average in his graduating year at South Okanagan Secondary School.

The Governor General Bronze Medal is the most prestigious award students in Canada can receive, recognizing outstanding scholastic achievement of students and awarded to the graduating student with the highest average in the school.

Millward’s award is for the 2021-22 school year but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a delay in getting the official medals until now.

Millward also received the Senior Academic Cup in 2022, for his 98 per cent overall average in his courses at South Okanagan Secondary School.