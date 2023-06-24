Local Artist series is back in Oliver and looking for talent

Photo: File photo.

Oliver's Venables Theatre is bringing back their local artists series for the third year in a row and are accepting applications from artists to showcase their creativity in a professional setting.

The theatre is accepting applications from all performing artists with any connection to the South Okanagan and Similkameen for their Venables Alive! Local Artists Series.

The local Oliver theatre’s series is dedicated to showcasing musicians, theatre groups, dancers, comedians, and spoken word artists with a connection to the region.

Leah Foreman, General Manager at Venables Theatre, said that “this series is an excellent opportunity for artists to showcase their talent and connect with a supportive audience. We encourage artists from all disciplines to apply and share their unique creative visions with us."

All artists that are selected will perform a 60-minute set which will be scheduled between November 2023 and March 2024.

If selected, the series offers a guaranteed fee plus 80 per cent of net ticket sales, use of the Venables Theatre venue, in-house lighting and sound equipment, a technician to run lights and sound, and basic marketing.

To apply, interested artists are required to submit a 3-5 minute video of their performance, along with a biography and mailing address. In their application, artists are urged to explain why they are enthusiastic to take part in this project.

Everyone is encouraged to apply but priority will be given to artists that live in the South Okanagan-Similkameen. There is a maximum of 10 people allowed per artist group.



All applications are to be emailed to [email protected], applications are open now and will close July 15, 2023. More information can be found at venablestheatre.ca/venables-alive.