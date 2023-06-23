Osoyoos landfill debit machine is down and only accepting cash

Photo: File photo.

Cash, cheques, and customer accounts are the only forms of payment accepted at the Osoyoos Landfill right now.

The town’s operational services department sent out an update Friday morning explaining that the debit/credit machine at the Osoyoos & District Sanitary Landfill is down “intermittently”.

An employee with the Town of Osoyoos explained that it is their Moneris debit machine that is down and they are awaiting a tech crew to deal with the issue.



The Osoyoos & District Sanitary landfill is located at 17250 146 Ave, Osoyoos, and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Friday June 23.