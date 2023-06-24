Winemaker Phil McGahan passes the torch to Spencer Kelly at CheckMate Artisanal Winer

Photo: CheckMate Artisanal Winery Spencer Kelly takes over as winemaker, returns to Okanagan roots.

Napa Valley winemaker Spencer Kelly joins CheckMate Artisanal Winery, which has a sole focus on making premium wine from only two grape varieties - Chardonnay and Merlot - to take over the helm as Winemaker/General Manager.

Kelly follows in the footsteps of Winemaker Emeritus, Phil McGahan, who for family reasons returned to his home in Australia.

“It is with great confidence that we welcome Spencer Kelly as CheckMate’s new winemaker,” says McGahan. “Spencer was born and raised in the Okanagan – he understands the region intuitively and respects the standards we have set for our next world Chardonnay and Merlot. ?I’m excited to see where he takes the wines as he helps write the next chapter for CheckMate Artisanal Winery.”

The Kaleden-born Kelly returns to the Okanagan from the Napa Valley where he was Winemaker at Eisele Vineyard, part of Francois Pinault’s Artemis Domaines whose holdings include Château Latour in France’s Médoc region and Clos de Tart in Burgundy.

Over the eight years he led winemaking at California’s Eisele Vineyard his wines consistently scored above 95 points (based on the 50–100 scale introduced by wine critic Robert Parker in the 1970s and commonly used by wine critics). Kelly worked with Chateau Latour’s technical team and participated in a harvest at Clos du Tart.??

Previously, Kelly was a member of the? winemaking team at another highly allocated Napa winery, Colgin Cellars, and an Enologist and Viticulture Technician at the Seavey and Stagecoach Vineyards.

His approach has been described as a “patient, delicate and thoughtful approach to producing singular and distinctive wines from celebrated vineyards.”

Kelly grew up alongside the then-emerging BC wine industry and followed his interest by completing a Bachelor’s in Food Science at the University of British Columbia. His passion for wine drew him further into the wine world, pursuing studies in Enology?and Viticulture at CSU Fresno in California.???

After over a decade, the opportunity to take over as winemaker at CheckMate, producing 100 point wines in the Okanagan valley close to where he grew up was irresistible. Under McGahan the winery was first awarded in the spring of 2019 a perfect 100-point score for its 2015 Little Pawn Chardonnay, the first time a Canadian table wine achieved a perfect score.

With Chardonnay vineyards approaching 50 years of age, the unique and complex soils of this region, and the relentless passion and drive to continuously raise the bar in a region that was his home, clearly aligned with Kelly’s values.??

“I’m humbled by this opportunity to craft wines in my home region and thrilled to join the incredibly dedicated CheckMate team,” says Kelly. “To have the opportunity to work and learn in these stunning vineyards that are approaching 50 years old is tremendously exciting – the potential for the Okanagan has no limits.”

Kelly has expressed a deeply held belief that “small-scale winemaking, with a focus on unique geology and careful attention in the vineyard, can achieve greatness.”