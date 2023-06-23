Nelson's Backroads Brewing buys three-year-old Osoyoos brewery

Photo: Don Urquhart North Basin opened during the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020.

Osoyoos' North Basin Brewery has been bought by Nelson's Brent Malysh, Co-Owner & CEO of Backroads Brewing Company.

The Times Chronicle understands the Osoyoos brewery and taproom - which has been closed for about three weeks - will be reopening in time for the July 1 long weekend, but it's unknown as to whether the brewery will be rebranded or will retain the North Basin branding. Malysh was unreachable prior to the publishing of this article.

The brewery and 50-person capacity taproom got its start in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, opening in April 2020.

The risky move established it as the only craft brewery in town, with co-owner Wes Greve along with this wife Catherine bringing on board Alberta brewer Kody Rosentreter as head brewer.

Photo: North Basin Brewing Wes Greve

The Times Chronicle understands that the business was able to get favourable terms for its lease of the space, located in the Watermark Beach Resort complex, because of the impact of the pandemic.

"Chasing a dream and opening a brewery during a global pandemic is not for the faint of heart," the brewery's webpage states, "but we’ve been humbled by the support Osoyoos and the South Okanagan has shown us. We’re passionate about making great craft beer and giving back to our community. The story has only just begun."

Unfortunately that story ended for Greve in recent weeks with the sale of the brewery. The brewery has been struggling for some time with a local businesswoman suggesting that not bringing on an experienced business partner likely contributed to the business' demise. Greve is said to have already left Osoyoos. He and his wife are no longer together.

It's not known if Rosentreter is staying on as the new owners take over.

Photo: Backwoods Brewing It's not known if the North Basin branding will be retained or replaced by the Backroads brand or an entirely new one.

Meanwhile, Backroads Brewing got its start in the Kootenays in 2017, opening in downtown Nelson on Baker St. With a 105-person capacity taproom.

Our humble little taproom has a modest capacity of 105 patrons. The room was designed to evoke a cozy, backcountry cabin feel, just like those found up in the backroads of Nelson. In the warmer seasons, we open up the front patio so our guests can enjoy a beer on vibrant Baker Street.

Backroad's beer is brewed in a small, 8-hectolitre brewing system, complete with seven fermenters and sixteen conditioning/serving tanks. The brewery says that by focusing on small batches and frequent brewing means it has "the flexibility to make a variety of styles and keep things fresh."