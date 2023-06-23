The Coast Osoyoos Beach Hotel was recently sold for $13.9 million

Photo: Don Urquhart The Osoyoos Coast Hotel

The 65-room Coast Osoyoos Beach Hotel located on Hwy. 3 in East Osoyoos has sold for $13.9 million.

The prime lakefront location facing the north basin of Osoyoos Lake covers 0.32 ha (0.78 acres) with the hotel 4,066 sqm (43,770 sqft) in size.

The hotel facilities include a leased-out dining area, indoor pool, fitness room and a lobby workstation area.

The hotel was originally listed for $16.94 million earlier this spring with the deal being brokered by Re/Max Nyda Realty broker Freddy Marks out of the Lower Mainland.

Eileen McGinn a Re/Max agent in Osoyoos noted the original listing price was a little high in local opinion.

“The problem with the market,” she says, is that from 2019 to 2022 prices went up over 40 per cent, through the pandemic years.

“Now they're starting to level off, but it was listed based on assessed value. And the assessments would've been done July 2022, reflecting back to 2021, so it was assessed when it was the highest market that we ever had in Osoyoos,” she says. And the assessed value is what sets the listing price.

But when buyers are coming to the market on such a “big ticket” item like that, “it’s standard that you would get that kind of a drop in price,” she said. “It's really not a drop in price, that's what the market is saying it's worth.”