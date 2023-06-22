Respect Record and Skate Shop aims to be unique part of Oliver community

Photo: Sebastian Kanally

Respect Record and Skate Shop in Oliver has begun to make its mark as a unique business with an aim to be a contributing part of the community.

The shop, owned by local Darren Tokaryk and opened in late 2022, is located at 6222 Main Street in Oliver. It has everything skateboarders and record collectors might want or need.

The idea for the business came from Tokaryk's friend Cliff, who patrons will occasionally see helping out in the store.

Cliff used to own a record store, and said that if he were to do it again, he would add another side to the business such as skateboards. Tokaryk kept that in mind when he was in the planning stages for his own business.

The store offers a large selection of new and used records that are all meticulously cleaned and placed in new sleeves.

They also have everything needed for quality skateboarding, such as boards, trucks, wheels, bearings, grip and more.

The shop has also been very active in sponsoring the local South Okanagan Secondary School skateboard club.

One such example saw the kids participate in a logo competition. Students submitted art to the store, and the shop paid to send the art away to get designed and printed on skateboards, shirts and stickers for the kids.

The recent Oliver Skate Jam on June 21 was also sponsored by Respect Record and Skate Shop and Oliver Parks and Recreation, which was all about promoting people to get out and skateboard.

For more, follow the store on Instagram @respect_record_skate

