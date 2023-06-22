Oliver applying for various emergency grant options

Photo: File photo.

The Town of Oliver is applying for emergency grant funding.

Adam Goodwin, emergency program coordinator, provided a positive monthly report to town council which focused on incoming and upcoming grants as well as wildfire refugees in town.

The Town of Oliver received a social development grant of $25,000. This grant comes from UBCM for poverty planning and action plans. This grant will help the town around this established priority by understanding what’s happening in the community and developing an action plan for those things.

The town is also preparing for $5 million in capital grants that will be coming out in the fall from different provincial ministries. The town is working internally to determine what their priorities are for submitting proposals.

One of the proposals they are working towards is from the Ministry of Emergency Management to help municipalities with infrastructure to try and mitigate emergencies. Goodwin said that they are looking at what capital projects might fit within that broad scope.

The town has received over $200,000 in funding from various sources since the last update to council.

The town received a 2023 FireSmart Grant that supports wildfire mitigation efforts for Oliver at a total of $141,734. They also received an Emergency Operations Centre grant from the Union of BC Municipalities that supports the capacity of the Emergency Operations Centre at $22,000.

In addition to this, the town received an Asset Management Program grant which supports the development of an asset management program focusing on training and planning at a total of $62,500.

The province has also asked that Oliver be a host for wildfire refugees. The province has asked Oliver’s Emergency Support Services (ESS) team to support any evacuees primarily from up north who come to Oliver. This would entail conducting needs assessments first, and assisting with things like grocery support, clothing, prescriptions, etc.

All the previous evacuation orders have been rescinded, so they are no longer supporting any evacuees currently, but the province has asked that if this happens again then the ESS team should be ready.