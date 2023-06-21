Oliver council briefs include requesting five meetings for upcoming Union of British Columbia Municipalities Convention

Photo: File photo.

2023 UBCM Convention

Oliver council has approved officially submitting meeting requests for the upcoming Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM) Convention.

Council directed staff to request five meetings:

Minister of Health regarding an Alternative Payment Program for South Okanagan General Hospital Emergency Physicians.

Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure regarding the intersection at Black Sage Road, McKinney, Spillway, Tuc-el-nuit Drive.

Ministry of Secondary Education and Future Skills regarding a nurse loan forgiveness program.

Ministry of Citizen’s Services regarding the BC Service Courthouse building and adjacent lot.

Minister of Finance regarding the resolution presented at SILGA for ongoing operational funding grants.

Community Funds Bylaw

Council approved unanimously to set up the growing Community Funds Bylaw. This establishes a reserve fund for the purposes of keeping separate the grant money received from the Growing Communities Fund.

Grant funding from provincial Growing Communities Fund, general revenue surplus, and other money directed by council can be paid into the reserve fund.

Any money in this fund may be used solely for the purpose of eligible project costs in accordance with the terms of Growing Communities Fund.

2022 Annual Report endorsed

Council unanimously endorsed the 2022 Annual Report, which summarizes the work the town has done over the year.

Each year council is required to prepare an annual report which must include “the audited financial statements, permissive tax exemptions, a report respecting municipal services and operations, performance measures and objectives and any other information that Council considers advisable.”

The report is publicly available at the Town of Oliver's website by clicking on Mayor and Town Council and guiding documents.