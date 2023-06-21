Car impounded, license suspended in Tuc-el-Nuit speeding incident in Oliver

Photo: Sebastian Kanally

Speeding down Tuc-el-Nuit Drive in Oliver continues to be a problem with a car being impounded and a suspended license given out this past weekend for excessive speeding.

On June 16 around 3:35 p.m, Oliver RCMP radared a white sedan coming at them at 99 km/hr in a posted 50 km/hr zone while running radar at different points along the road.

The 20 year old male driver of the vehicle, who did provide valid license and registration was ticketed for excessive speed totalling $368 and given a seven day suspended license.

Oliver RMCP also impounded the vehicle.