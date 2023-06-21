South Okanagan ‘Cruise In’ to seniors centres

Photo: Sebastian Kanally Bob Kelly (right), organizer of the event poses for a photo with the cars at Mariposa Gardens in Osoyoos.

Numerous cars rolled in and lifted the spirits of elders at seniors centres throughout the South Okanagan on Friday June 16 during their “Cruise In”.

Members of multiple car clubs were a part of the cruise, including members from Apple Valley Cruisers, Coachmasters, and the South Okanagan Vintage Car Club who cruised to 10 seniors centres from Summerland, through Penticton, to Oliver then Osoyoos.

Robert Kelly said that the isolation in seniors centres is a big reason they take part in this cruise. The idea came from adapting some of their seniors car shows when the pandemic hit.

When Covid-19 hit, they realized that the only way to do it would be on a cruise in. This time they had as many as 22 cars along the cruise.

The facilities they stopped at were Summerland Seniors Village, Village by the Station in Penticton, the Hamlets in Penticton, Westview Place in Penticton, Trinity Care Centre in Penticton, Haven Hill Penticton, Mariposa in Osoyoos, McKinney Place in Oliver, Sunnybank in Oliver.